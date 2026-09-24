Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Will Smith Out, Shohei Ohtani Leading Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are facing off in the rubber match of their three-game series on Thursday night with plenty at stake for both teams.

The Dodgers, who have already won the National League West division, can clinch a first-round bye with a win or Atlanta Braves loss over the season's final four games.

They're also still chasing the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 1 seed, but will need some help to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

As for the Padres, they're looking to clinch a postseason spot, with their magic number currently sitting at 1.

Thus, the winner of Thursday's game will be celebrating in some capacity. If it's the Padres, they'll be making a champagne and beer mess in the visitor's clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. If it's the Dodgers, they'll be shaking hands and looking forward to their five-day layoff beginning next week.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his final tune-up before the postseason.

Glasnow has been shaky since coming off the injured list at the end of August, sporting a 4.50 ERA over 28 innings with 38 strikeouts to 10 walks. Overall this season, he's 5-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 87 strikeouts across 67.2 innings (12 starts).

Glasnow is expected to be the team's No. 4 starter in the playoffs behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell.

Opposite Glasnow will be Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta, who missed nearly five months this season with an elbow injury but has been incredibly sharp since returning.

In his three starts since coming off the IL, Pivetta has allowed just three runs over 14 innings for a 1.93 ERA. He has 11 strikeouts to one walk in that time.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hunter Feduccia, C Tommy Edman, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Thursday, Sept. 24 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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