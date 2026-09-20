The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 10-4, on Saturday night and improved to 95-60 on the year.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal had an uncharacteristic start, striking out just three batters over five innings while allowing four earned runs. Fortunately, the bullpen picked him up with four scoreless innings.

Offensively, Mookie Betts had a marvelous four-hit night and Will Smith notched three hits of his own, including a home run. Rookie Josue De Paula continued to impress with two walks and a two-run single with the bases loaded.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Shohei Ohtani, saying he has a "good chance" of being activated during the team's series against the San Diego Padres this week.

While Ohtani is eligible to be activated on Wednesday, it's currently unclear if that's the day he'll be back.

Either way, the Dodgers are expecting Ohtani back soon, and he took a major step on Saturday, hitting off the Trajekt machine and running the bases before the game.

In his stead, De Paula has done an unbelievable job as the everyday designated hitter.

In other news, the Dodgers recently promoted an outfielder who previously thought that his season might be over. The third-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft was hitting .306 with a .985 OPS across 35 games in High-A and 71 appearances in Double-A this season.

Finally, veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernández was recently labeled as a likely trade candidate by Pat Ragazzo of FanSided. The insider explained that the influx of outfield talent, combined with an expiring contract that was reportedly being shopped around over the offseason, could lead to the team parting ways with "Mr. Seeds."

"The Dodgers have No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula and other young outfielders in their farm system, who could replace Hernandez in left field next season," Ragazzo wrote. "It would make sense for the Dodgers to ship Hernandez out this offseason with one-year remaining on his deal."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Promote Another Top Outfield Prospect in Exciting Move

Dodgers Boss Sets Clear Return Timeline for Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Floated as Likely Trade Candidate

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Saturday's Game vs Giants

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Challenge to Edwin Diaz

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Josue De Paula is unbelievable. His plate appearances thus far tonight:



1st PA: walk, run scored

2nd PA: strikeout

3rd PA: walk, run scored

4th PA: two-run, two-out single



His OPS is up to .963 for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/ZELkI30TfU — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 20, 2026

Seth Halvorsen loses his footing and rolls the ball to the plate, but the ball is live and goes for a HBP, lmfao. pic.twitter.com/nAra0Q5ysk — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 20, 2026

“Good chance” Shohei Ohtani is activated off the IL during the next series (vs. SD), Dave Roberts says. Ohtani is not eligible to return until 9/23, which would be the second game of the series. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 20, 2026

Also, Kyle Tucker left tonight’s game early after fouling a ball off his right knee/shin, but Dave Roberts said that the lopsided score played into that too



He expects Tucker back in lineup tomorrow, but they’ll how he feels in the morning — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 20, 2026

The Dodgers are proud to team up with @GetSpectrum to welcome and celebrate @teamsnap players and families and help grow the love of sports in communities everywhere. pic.twitter.com/McewL3IyWk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2026

Josue De Paula drives in a pair and the @Dodgers have scored 10! pic.twitter.com/rBxSxq4ItR — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2026

“That's how you do it. You perform better, you practice hard.”



Dave Roberts speaks before Game 2 vs. the Giants on Josue De Paula, challenging the young #Dodgers prospect to become a complete baseball player and continue improving his defense. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/DFqEyyIg69 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 19, 2026

Will for the lead! pic.twitter.com/qxMOIQDpBR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2026

Mike Sirota collects his first Triple-A hit👏 pic.twitter.com/DE89QCI2CP — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 20, 2026

We see you, Kyle. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bsKTXtoVyS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2026

James Tibbs III pulled up to the drive thru and ordered a 30 piece☄️ pic.twitter.com/li1xRoGhT9 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 20, 2026

It’s Shotime! On this day in 2024, Shohei Ohtani started the 50/50 club.



This MomenTito’s in Dodger history presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. pic.twitter.com/cxOEcJyPNK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 19, 2026

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