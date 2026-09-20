Dodgers Notes: Huge Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, LA Promotes Outfielder, Teoscar Hernandez Trade?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 10-4, on Saturday night and improved to 95-60 on the year.
Left-hander Tarik Skubal had an uncharacteristic start, striking out just three batters over five innings while allowing four earned runs. Fortunately, the bullpen picked him up with four scoreless innings.
Offensively, Mookie Betts had a marvelous four-hit night and Will Smith notched three hits of his own, including a home run. Rookie Josue De Paula continued to impress with two walks and a two-run single with the bases loaded.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Shohei Ohtani, saying he has a "good chance" of being activated during the team's series against the San Diego Padres this week.
While Ohtani is eligible to be activated on Wednesday, it's currently unclear if that's the day he'll be back.
Either way, the Dodgers are expecting Ohtani back soon, and he took a major step on Saturday, hitting off the Trajekt machine and running the bases before the game.
In his stead, De Paula has done an unbelievable job as the everyday designated hitter.
In other news, the Dodgers recently promoted an outfielder who previously thought that his season might be over. The third-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft was hitting .306 with a .985 OPS across 35 games in High-A and 71 appearances in Double-A this season.
Finally, veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernández was recently labeled as a likely trade candidate by Pat Ragazzo of FanSided. The insider explained that the influx of outfield talent, combined with an expiring contract that was reportedly being shopped around over the offseason, could lead to the team parting ways with "Mr. Seeds."
"The Dodgers have No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula and other young outfielders in their farm system, who could replace Hernandez in left field next season," Ragazzo wrote. "It would make sense for the Dodgers to ship Hernandez out this offseason with one-year remaining on his deal."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Promote Another Top Outfield Prospect in Exciting Move
Dodgers Boss Sets Clear Return Timeline for Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Floated as Likely Trade Candidate
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Saturday's Game vs Giants
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Challenge to Edwin Diaz
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson