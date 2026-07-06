Dodgers Breakout Star Admits Frustration About Past All-Star Snub

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen a few players break out this season, helping the team continue its run of dominance.

None, however, have been bigger than outfielder Andy Pages, who has been a massive contributor all year long.

Due to his success, there was a lot of talk about Pages being named to his first All-Star team this season. And after the final voting came in, it was announced that Pages was named as a starting outfielder for the National League.

While this was a great honor, many around the Dodgers believe that this should have been Pages' second All-Star appearance of his career.

Last season, many thought that Pages was snubbed from making the team despite a strong start in 2025. When the All-Stars were announced a year ago, Pages was hitting .293/.329/.510/ with 17 home runs and 58 runs batted in, leaving some questions around the decision.

Despite the snub from last season, Pages is excited to receive the honor this season. However, the outfielder did admit that there was some frustration around how everything went down a year ago.

“I think last year left me a little frustrated, a little bit bothered that I wasn’t selected,” Pages said. “But at the same time, I knew it was something we can’t control, and there was nothing we could do. It kind of showed me a lot of lessons from last year to kind of just focus on what I need to do, as opposed to thinking what would happen if I would have made the team.

"So, it was just more focusing on the things I can control and what I need to do to prepare myself to make it this year.”

Not making the All-Star team could have helped to fuel Pages, giving him more motivation to get better. The slugger has worked hard on his craft, especially in the outfield, where he has turned himself into one of the better defensive players in baseball.

Overall, Pages has hit .267 with 16 home runs and 63 runs batted in this season, while posting an OPS of .803. Defensively, he ranks in the 95th percentile in Outs Above Average and the 96th percentile in arm strength.

The 25-year-old outfielder isn't the only one who believes he should have been an All-Star a year ago.

“It should be his second,” Freddie Freeman said of Pages' All-Star nod this year. “I think he should have had it last year, and he’s been great for a couple years now. So, I’m glad he’s getting the recognition and I’m glad the fans are going to get to see him in Philadelphia.”

Even with many people believing that Pages should have made the All-Star team last year, this is still a special honor for the young player. The Dodgers have been very happy with how Pages has developed, and the team believes he will only keep getting better.

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