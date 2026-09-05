Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani IL Update, Ben Rortvedt Roster Move, Bobby Miller Call-Up?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 5-3, on Friday evening and improved to 84-57 on the year.
Blake Snell tossed seven strikeouts across six scoreless innings of work to lead the pitching staff. Offensively, Kyle Tucker hit his first home run in nearly a month, Mookie Betts enjoyed a two-hit evening and Teoscar Hernández had a pair of RBIs thanks to a second-inning double.
Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts provided an updated on Shohei Ohtani. The superstar still isn't healthy enough to return to the mound, but after back-to-back days out of the lineup due to three concurrent injuries, the skipper seemed to change his tone regarding a potential injured list stint."
"Hopeful, but I wouldn't say confident [that he won't go on the IL]," Roberts said. "If three days [go by] and we're back in the same spot two days later, then it wasn't the right decision. … There are scenarios where we don't make the move and he's still active, so I don't know what that looks like. But there's not just two ways to do this."
In other news, the Dodgers recently designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment, but after clearing waivers, the backstop is back in the organization, now at the Triple-A level. Roberts revealed the team's message to Rortvedt after DFA'ing him when Will Smith and Dalton Rushing returned on Sept. 1.
“Brandon Gomes, our GM, reached out and informed him that we were gonna DFA him and told him how grateful we were,” Roberts said. “Ben’s a great teammate, he’s a major league player, and I’ll always be grateful because he helped us win a championship last year.”
Finally, there was some news regarding right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller as he was with the team on Friday. Roberts told reporters that the Dodgers are monitoring other injuries regarding the pitching staff before a potential call-up is made. Thus, Miller is on the taxi squad for now.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Sent Message to Ben Rortvedt Before Cutting Him
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Get-Right Series vs Nationals
Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman Out
Struggling Dodgers Outfielder Told Dave Roberts to Bench Him
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson