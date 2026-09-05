Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani IL Update, Ben Rortvedt Roster Move, Bobby Miller Call-Up?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 5-3, on Friday evening and improved to 84-57 on the year.

Blake Snell tossed seven strikeouts across six scoreless innings of work to lead the pitching staff. Offensively, Kyle Tucker hit his first home run in nearly a month, Mookie Betts enjoyed a two-hit evening and Teoscar Hernández had a pair of RBIs thanks to a second-inning double.

Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts provided an updated on Shohei Ohtani. The superstar still isn't healthy enough to return to the mound, but after back-to-back days out of the lineup due to three concurrent injuries, the skipper seemed to change his tone regarding a potential injured list stint."

"Hopeful, but I wouldn't say confident [that he won't go on the IL]," Roberts said. "If three days [go by] and we're back in the same spot two days later, then it wasn't the right decision. … There are scenarios where we don't make the move and he's still active, so I don't know what that looks like. But there's not just two ways to do this."

In other news, the Dodgers recently designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment, but after clearing waivers, the backstop is back in the organization, now at the Triple-A level. Roberts revealed the team's message to Rortvedt after DFA'ing him when Will Smith and Dalton Rushing returned on Sept. 1.

“Brandon Gomes, our GM, reached out and informed him that we were gonna DFA him and told him how grateful we were,” Roberts said. “Ben’s a great teammate, he’s a major league player, and I’ll always be grateful because he helped us win a championship last year.”

Finally, there was some news regarding right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller as he was with the team on Friday. Roberts told reporters that the Dodgers are monitoring other injuries regarding the pitching staff before a potential call-up is made. Thus, Miller is on the taxi squad for now.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sent Message to Ben Rortvedt Before Cutting Him

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Get-Right Series vs Nationals

Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman Out

Struggling Dodgers Outfielder Told Dave Roberts to Bench Him

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández told manager Dave Roberts to bench him amid his struggles if the team had a better option😳😳😳



Roberts stuck with him, and Hernández is now 8-for-his-last-16 with a walk-off two-run double🤩🤩⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S1808eo45j — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 4, 2026

Teoscar does it again! pic.twitter.com/q9NhWF4gFx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 5, 2026

"Right now I'm around the zone, but just missing. I can be even better."



Blake Snell (W (3-1), 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 100 P) recaps his outing in the 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals.



Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app.

🔗: https://t.co/WdghkxqEXh pic.twitter.com/TtmfptYySp — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 5, 2026

The effectiveness of Blake Snell's curve since getting his elbow fixed, visualized: pic.twitter.com/9Y2UFi44FW — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 5, 2026

“Tarik Skubal should be in his prime, at the peak of his powers, at 29. Kyle Tucker, 29, is at the peak of his powers.” @DMAC_LA @JamesDKoh



Freeman and Mookie looking tired is understandable after years of deep October runs.



But Skubal and Tucker?🤔 pic.twitter.com/J14QbwLIH0 — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) September 4, 2026

James Tibbs III hit a no-doubt, game-tying homer in the 9th inning for OKC pic.twitter.com/TMN188Ulwg — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) September 5, 2026

The Dodgers sent a message to Ben Rortvedt before designating him for assignment⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j6RnY1Kjlf — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 4, 2026

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