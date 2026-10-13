Dodgers Considering Benching Shohei Ohtani in Massive Development

Shohei Ohtani hasn't looked like himself in the postseason.

He hasn't looked like himself for the last few months.

Thus, when the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for what is essentially a must-win game on Wednesday, their best player may not be in the lineup.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo, the Dodgers are contemplating potentially benching Ohtani in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Yeah, I mean obviously it hasn’t been good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said to The Athletic after Monday's Game 2 loss. “He doesn’t feel great. I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it.

“I’ll have [that conversation] with him tomorrow.”

Ohtani is just 3-for-20 through six postseason games. All three hits have been singles and he's struck out seven times.

His last home run came on Aug. 18 against the Colorado Rockies. Since then, he's 14-for-90 (.156) with three extra-base hits, 36 strikeouts and an OPS of .483.

Shohei Ohtani is 3-for-19 (.158) thus far in the postseason with three singles and seven strikeouts.



His last home run came on August 18.



Since August 19 (24 games) he's hitting .157 with 0 home runs and 1 run batted in. He's struck out 36 times. pic.twitter.com/GencXw4k5s — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 12, 2026

According to Rosenthal and Woo: "Benching Ohtani requires far more than a conversation between player and manager, and the Dodgers have made no formal decision. Any decision about Ohtani’s playing time will also include president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, among others."

However, the fact that it's even gotten to this point is a clear sign of how bad it's been for Ohtani.

Heading into the NLCS, the Dodgers were confident that their four-time MVP would be able to turn things around.

“It’s not what we all expect, what he expects from himself,” Roberts said before the NLCS. “But I do feel that [given] the talent, the care, it’s going to happen. So I think it’s just up to all of us to keep winning baseball games.

“And then at some point, he’s going to come to life.”

Added Friedman: “I think Sho is the most talented player who has ever played this game. ... He was obviously going through it over the summer. Took time off, which I think helped in a lot of ways. That being said, some bad habits were formed. But every time he steps to the plate, I have all the confidence in the world that something big’s going to happen.”

However, Ohtani hasn't been able to have that big moment. He hasn't even been close.

And now the Dodgers are considering drastic measures.

Who Would Replace Shohei Ohtani if the Dodgers Bench Him?

If Ohtani isn't the Dodgers' starting designated hitter in Game 3 of the NLCS, it would almost certainly be rookie Josue De Paula.

The Brewers are starting left-handed pitcher in Robert Gasser in Game 3, so it's possible the team opts for a right-handed heavy lineup. However, De Paula has proven he deserves an opportunity, drawing two walks in three plate appearances this postseason.

Rosenthal and Woo reported that "De Paula would be the top candidate to take his place as designated hitter in the starting lineup, according to a team source, who spoke anonymously so as to freely discuss the potential decision."

De Paula replaced Ohtani when the two-way star went on the injured list in September. The team's top prospect hit .323 across 11 games with one home run, seven RBIs and an OPS of 1.081.

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