NLCS Overreactions: Dodgers Need to Bench Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith Lost Game 2 and More

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down 0-2 in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After sweeping the Brewers in four games in last year's NLCS, the Dodgers are two wins away from elimination this year.

After losing a tightly-contested Game 1 by a score of 2-1, the Dodgers lost a back-and-forth Game 2 by three runs and suddenly look like they're in serious trouble.

Of course, the series now heads to LA, where the Dodgers will look to hold serve with their home-field advantage, just as the Brewers did.

Thus, it's a major overreaction to say this series is over.

There are some other overreactions that are much more justifiable, though.

Let's look into three of those.

1. The Dodgers Need to Bench Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball. He's a four-time MVP award winner and arguably the scariest player in the batter's box when he's healthy.

That last part is an important caveat, though.

He's not healthy.

After going 2-for-13 in the NL Division Series, Ohtani is 1-for-7 through two games in the NLCS.

He has just three singles and seven strikeouts thus far in the postseason. His Game 2 performance was another brutal display that included some uncompetitive swings.

Shohei Ohtani is 3-for-19 (.158) thus far in the postseason with three singles and seven strikeouts.



His last home run came on August 18.



Since August 19 (24 games) he's hitting .157 with 0 home runs and 1 run batted in. He's struck out 36 times. pic.twitter.com/GencXw4k5s — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 12, 2026

So what should the Dodgers do? Should they really bench Ohtani and insert rookie Josue De Paula, who has two walks in three plate appearances thus far this postseason?

It's unlikely LA does that unless Ohtani concedes he's nowhere near 100% and can't play.

What's more likely is the Dodgers keep pushing Ohtani down in the lineup and hope he magically turns things around.

At this point, though, that would appear to be a very optimistic hope.

2. Will Smith Lost the Dodgers NLCS Game 2 — and Potentially More

The Dodgers were confident heading into Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS because they had two of the best pitchers in baseball lined up.

However, Tarik Skubal lasted just five innings in Game 1, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto was chased in the third inning in Game 2.

The Dodgers had to use three relievers in Game 1. They used seven in Game 2.

Yamamoto's night, however, could have looked a lot different with the help of some ABS challenges.

In the first inning, Yamamoto looked like he struck out Brice Turang on three pitches. However, catcher Will Smith didn't challenge a potential strike three, and on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Turang doubled (and ended up scoring).

Brice Turang reached twice against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They both would've been strikeouts had the Dodgers challenged.



On the second one (right), Yamamoto wanted to challenge, but Will Smith chose not to.



This game would look a lot different if those at-bats ended in strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/5M1EcumJTo — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 12, 2026

In the bottom of the third inning, Yamamoto again looked like he struck out Turang. The sixth pitch of the at-bat, which came on a 3-2 count, appeared to clip the edge of the zone. Yamamoto even went to tap his head to signal Smith to challenge, but the catcher chose not to.

That would've been the second out of the inning, and William Contreras flied out as the next batter. Instead, the inning was extended, and Jake Bauers drew a 12-pitch walk after Contreras' fly out before Christian Yelich hit a two-run single, chasing Yamamoto from the game.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto wasn't sure about this ball four call right before the wheels fell off in the third inning pic.twitter.com/ytkPKhJPdQ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 12, 2026

Smith, of course, wouldn't have had to challenge if the home plate umpire made the correct call. But these two moments — more so the second one — seemingly would have called for a challenge, especially with Yamamoto asking for it the second time.

Things would have been much different with a challenge, and LA still could have lost the game. But it feels as if Yamamoto could have pitched longer had those challenges been called — and thus, LA wouldn't have had to use eight pitchers and tax their bullpen in Game 2 even if they lost.

3. The Brewers Bullpen is Too Dominant for the Dodgers Offense

The Brewers had the best bullpen in the National League throughout the regular season. They've taken their game to the next level in the postseason.

After allowing just one earned run across 19 innings in the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, the Brewers bullpen has pitched 9.2 scoreless innings in the NLCS against the Dodgers.

In Game 2, they made history, becoming the first relief corps to ever have five perfect innings in a postseason game.

Dustin May: 1 IP, 1 K, 0 H, 0 BB

JoJo Romero: 1 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 0 BB

Abner Uribe: 1.1 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 0 BB

Aaron Ashby: 1.2 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 0 BB



The @Brewers are the FIRST team in MLB history with 5 perfect IP in a Postseason game 🔒



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/2NihRXhrVD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 13, 2026

The Dodgers offense struggled mightily in the NLDS, going just 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Thus far in the NLCS, they're 1-for-10.

Ohtani is struggling. Smith is struggling. The Dodgers offense mustered just three hits in Game 2.

Now, the Brewers bullpen will be rested heading into Game 3 on Wednesday in LA. If the offense doesn't wake up, things could get ugly — and fast — for the Dodgers.

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