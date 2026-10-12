Dodgers, Brewers Starting Pitchers Set for NLCS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers' starting pitchers for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series are set.

The Brewers took Game 1 in a star-studded battle between Tarik Skubal and Jacob Misirowski. Game 2 is on Monday between Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Logan Henderson.

On Wednesday, when the series shifts back to Los Angeles, both teams will have left-handers on the mound.

Dodgers Game 3 Starting Pitcher

Blake Snell is taking the mound for the Dodgers in NLCS Game 3.

The left-hander struggled in his 2026 postseason debut in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, lasting just 3.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

While Snell dealt with a groin injury late in the regular season, manager Dave Roberts said after his last start that it wasn't an issue.

"No, no, it wasn't that. He just was fighting himself with his delivery all game," Roberts said. "I think in total, didn't have fastball command, didn't have slider command and the changeup wasn't there. He was pulling it. I think that just overall it wasn't the groin. He just wasn't sharp."

Snell underwent elbow surgery in May and missed three months of the regular season. After returning, he made eight starts, going 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 39.2 innings.

Snell faced the Brewers once in last year's NLCS, pitching eight shutout innings while allowing just one hit with zero walks and 10 strikeouts in a dominant pitching display.

Brewers Game 3 Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser to the mound in Game 3.

Gasser started Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, allowing one run over four innings with three strikeouts.

The left-hander made 21 appearances (20 starts) in the regular season, going 5-5 with a 3.87 ERA and 103 strikeouts over 109.1 innings.

He faced the Dodgers twice this season, allowing seven runs over 10.2 innings for a 5.91 ERA. The Brewers lost both of those games.

"They know me, and I know them," Gasser said. "I enjoy having some familiarity with a lineup. Yeah, definitely looking back to the game in August and kind of watching those swings, obviously hitters adjust, but being a good guy in the dugout, watching them right now and seeing how they've changed to now and trying to build a plan for them."

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 14 is 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

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