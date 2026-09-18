Dodgers Notes: Roster Move Incoming, Shohei Ohtani Ominous Update, Top Prospect’s Position Change

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 8-2, on Thursday and improved to 93-60 on the year. More importantly, they clinched their fifth-straight division title (and their 13th in the last 14 years) and a first-round bye as the champagne was flowing postgame.

Before any bottles were popped, Justin Wrobleski struck out three across three perfect innings to start the contest and Landon Knack (who was credited with the win) added four scoreless frames of his own. Offensively, Kyle Tucker unleashed four hits (including a first inning two-run home run), as Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas had mult-ihit afternoons as well.

In other news, the Dodgers have an incoming roster move as Edwin Díaz will be activated off the injured list on Friday. There are major concerns with his 11.85 ERA through 16 appearances, and manager Dave Roberts needed just two words to answer what kind of role the right-hander will re-enter back into.

"Low leverage."

Additionally, Roberts gave an update on the currently injured Shohei Ohtani, who still has no timeline as to when he will be back on the diamond. The skipper kept things up for interpretation when asked if Ohtani will be back before October.

"Whether it happens or not is to be determined, but I do expect him to be back to play in some regular-season games," Roberts said. "Don't know how many of them."

Finally, a top outfield prospect is trying out a new position for LA. After playing more than 100 games since debuting in the minors, he will now try his hand on the dirt and play second base for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League.

The Dodgers are no strangers to an outfielder moving into the infield as superstar Mookie Betts most recently did so ahead of the 2024 campaign. Betts was a Gold Glove finalist during his first full season as shortstop (after earning six in right field) and can perhaps be a mentor if/when the new Desert Dogs' second baseman makes it up to the show.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Manager Has Ominous Shohei Ohtani Injury Update as Postseason Nears

Dodgers Top Outfield Prospect Moving to New Position for Arizona Fall League

Dodgers Officially Clinch NL West, Move Closer to First-Round Bye

Roki Sasaki Watch Takes Another Turn for Dodgers

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher, Roster Move for Thursday's Game vs Reds

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Mookie Betts' message to Dodger fans, per @thereal_DV:



"Thank you for sticking with me. I know it was hard. I make it hard sometimes, but thank you for sticking by my side. By our side. We've got something special coming."



LOVE YOU MOOK! pic.twitter.com/NHtb5dFJa0 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 17, 2026

The Dodgers are trying their top outfield prospect in a new position in the Arizona Fall League — and a position they could use some help in moving forward👀👀



Read the full story below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MCOHGyTkxw — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 17, 2026

Doc and the boys are ready for October. pic.twitter.com/krnwXYR7ap — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 17, 2026

“I can’t say thank you enough to these guys for what they have done for me the last 4 years.”



Miguel Rojas thanks his teammates for being there for him this season 💙



(@THEREAL_DV) pic.twitter.com/Uef9hXLqY7 — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) September 17, 2026

Watch it fly, Miggy! pic.twitter.com/oIvhXnbtBo — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 17, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Edwin Díaz will be used in lower leverage situations when he is activated from the IL on Friday.@THEREAL_DV shares more. pic.twitter.com/ziuCJgpg6o — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 18, 2026

Josue De Paula's interview with Kirsten Watson. pic.twitter.com/xPUbtf2iNK — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 17, 2026

Did we just become best friends? pic.twitter.com/f5LK2PkENi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 17, 2026

"How are you liking being over here, being part of this NL West championship?"



Tarik Skubal: "It's a ton of fun to celebrate these moments. It's going to be special. It's going to be the first of many."



(Via: @SportsNetLA) pic.twitter.com/RWWv2Um18G — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 18, 2026

The rookie and the vet. pic.twitter.com/hqZ9UzaHMp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 18, 2026

Dave Roberts' favorite World Series moment is not what you'd think 👀



Doc opens up about his career, the Dodgers' championship runs and plenty more in our latest episode. Watch the full interview now on YouTube 💯#The611Podcast | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/j7OcmcnDhA — the611podcast (@the611podcast) September 17, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.