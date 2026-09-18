Dodgers Notes: Roster Move Incoming, Shohei Ohtani Ominous Update, Top Prospect’s Position Change
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 8-2, on Thursday and improved to 93-60 on the year. More importantly, they clinched their fifth-straight division title (and their 13th in the last 14 years) and a first-round bye as the champagne was flowing postgame.
Before any bottles were popped, Justin Wrobleski struck out three across three perfect innings to start the contest and Landon Knack (who was credited with the win) added four scoreless frames of his own. Offensively, Kyle Tucker unleashed four hits (including a first inning two-run home run), as Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas had mult-ihit afternoons as well.
In other news, the Dodgers have an incoming roster move as Edwin Díaz will be activated off the injured list on Friday. There are major concerns with his 11.85 ERA through 16 appearances, and manager Dave Roberts needed just two words to answer what kind of role the right-hander will re-enter back into.
"Low leverage."
Additionally, Roberts gave an update on the currently injured Shohei Ohtani, who still has no timeline as to when he will be back on the diamond. The skipper kept things up for interpretation when asked if Ohtani will be back before October.
"Whether it happens or not is to be determined, but I do expect him to be back to play in some regular-season games," Roberts said. "Don't know how many of them."
Finally, a top outfield prospect is trying out a new position for LA. After playing more than 100 games since debuting in the minors, he will now try his hand on the dirt and play second base for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League.
The Dodgers are no strangers to an outfielder moving into the infield as superstar Mookie Betts most recently did so ahead of the 2024 campaign. Betts was a Gold Glove finalist during his first full season as shortstop (after earning six in right field) and can perhaps be a mentor if/when the new Desert Dogs' second baseman makes it up to the show.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Manager Has Ominous Shohei Ohtani Injury Update as Postseason Nears
Dodgers Top Outfield Prospect Moving to New Position for Arizona Fall League
Dodgers Officially Clinch NL West, Move Closer to First-Round Bye
Roki Sasaki Watch Takes Another Turn for Dodgers
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher, Roster Move for Thursday's Game vs Reds
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson