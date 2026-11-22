When the Los Angeles Dodgers dealt with a lack of depth at the catcher position due to Will Smith and Dalton Rushing both being on the injured list, they acquired catchers Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt ahead of the trade deadline.

After he was drafted by LA back in 2018, Feduccia worked his was up the ranks in the minor league track. After back-to-back seasons almost entirely spent in Triple-A in 2023 and 2024, he was traded by the Dodgers to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2025 deadline to get more of a chance in the big leagues.

About one calendar year later, he was involved in a trade deadline deal with the Dodgers once again and came back to LA. The full deal was Feduccia and minor league pitcher Jacob Kmatz for outfielder Jack Suwinski and other considerations.

Feduccia put the bandage on the catcher situation in LA, and Suwinksi — though he was tearing it up in Triple-A — was the casualty. However, Kmatz has quietly proved to be the crown jewel of this deal.

Kmatz had a 3.65 ERA for the Rays' Double-A affiliate before the trade deadline, and had a 2.41 ERA with the Dodgers organization after the deal. In those 18.2 innings in relief, the 24-year-old had 25 strikeouts to just three walks.

Kmatz is currently the 24th-ranked prospect in the Dodgers system, but ahead of last season's trade deadline, the right-hander was making waves in Tampa Bay's farm. He led those that pitched at least 30 innings in strikeout percentage and was fourth in opposing batting average at .189.

An early look at the 30 arms in the Rays organization who have thrown at least 30 IP.



-Jacob Kmatz leads in xFIP, K-BB%, and K%.

-Blake Morgan is awesome.

-Ty Johnson has the lowest BAA.

-Aidan Cremarosa looks great in his 48.2 IP

-Jacob Kisting 3rd in FIP



Tons of Talent. pic.twitter.com/u9irxKZVSN — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) June 15, 2026

An imminent MLB debut appears to be unlikely, but for a Dodgers team that certainly showed their age this postseason and looks to get younger moving forward, Kmatz is a very promising player for this mission.

On a Dodgers team that recently lost Evan Phillips in free agency, it is worth thinking about looking towards what the future of the bullpen will look like. The Dodgers are coming off a season where the relief staff posted the eighth-lowest ERA in baseball (3.68) among the third-fewest innings.

Only time will tell where Kmatz ends up and what a fully developed version of him looks like on a mound. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if he made his MLB debut as soon as 2027 — and if that deadline deal becomes known as the "Jacob Kmatz trade."

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