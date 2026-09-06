Dodgers Promote Rookie, Place Dalton Rushing in Injured List in Brutal Development

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed catcher Dalton Rushing on the injured list in a brutal development ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. was called up to replace him.

The Dodgers recalled catcher Eliezer Alfonzo and placed catcher Dalton Rushing on the injured list with right elbow discomfort, retroactive to September 5. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 6, 2026

Rushing, who's dealing with a slightly torn UCL, was surprisingly activated off the injured list on Sept. 1 without going on a rehab assignment.

The Dodgers knew he wouldn't be able to play catcher as he was early in his throwing progression, but wanted his left-handed bat off the bench as a pinch-hit option.

Rushing ended up making five plate appearances, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a hit by pitch. He was scheduled to start Saturday's game as the designated hitter amid Shohei Ohtani's absence, but was scratched before first pitch due to a "flare up" in his elbow after throwing on the field before the game.

"He was doing some early throwing today, and it just kind of flared up," Dodgers manager Roberts said on Saturday. "I think we'll kind of put a pin in throwing for now … I still believe that hitting is on the table. We'll just see how it feels [Sunday]."

Now, Rushing will be sidelined for at least the next nine days, but potentially longer as he wasn't able provide an impact in his limited time back this week.

His IL stint was backdated to Saturday, Sept. 5.

Will Dalton Rushing Return This Season?

Roberts was already skeptical about Rushing returning as a catcher this season amid his return from the UCL injury. This setback will almost certainly rule out any return to catching.

“I still think it’s unlikely but we’re still going through the process and I hope I’m wrong,” Roberts said in August of a potential return for Rushing behind the plate. “He’s determined to go through the progression and build up to get back and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Dodgers Call Up Eliezer Alfonzo Jr

As for Alfonzo, he made his MLB debut earlier this season amid injuries to catchers Rushing and Will Smith.

Across 12 games with LA, Alfonzo went 5-for-27 (.185) with four RBIs and an OPS of .444.

He's spent a majority of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's slashed .302/.378/.409 with two home runs, 25 RBIs and an OPS of .787.

He'll be the team's third catcher behind Smith and Hunter Feduccia.

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