Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Exits Monday’s Game vs Twins With Apparent Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers might very well beat the Minnesota Twins in their series opener in Minneapolis. But they will do so having lost two members of their starting lineup.

Just after right fielder Kyle Tucker left the game with low back spasms Monday, catcher Dalton Rushing was removed from the game with a potential injury as well.

According to a team announcement, Rushing was removed in order to rule out a concussion.

Dalton Rushing left the game to rule out a concussion. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 23, 2026

Backup catcher Chuckie Robinson took over behind the plate for Rushing, who is hitting .252 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 46 games.

It is unclear exactly what prompted the Dodgers' concern around Rushing's concussion, but it might have spawned from a sequence early in the game.

Here was said foul tip, on the first pitch of the game. Dodgers haven't officially said why Rushing exited yet. https://t.co/KX0bb3shTE pic.twitter.com/tWa1P83Hoe — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 23, 2026

On Will Klein's first pitch in the first inning, Rushing took a beat after being struck on the mask by a foul tip off the bat of Trevor Larnach. Rushing remained in the game and caught each of the first two innings.

In his only at-bat, Rushing popped out to second base in the second inning against Twins starter Zebby Matthews.

Concussions are traumatic brain injuries caused by a blow or jolt to the head or body. A player who is diagnosed with a concussion can be placed on the 7-day injured list.

The Dodgers were already down one catcher before Rushing left the game.

Will Smith is on the 10-day injured list, and not traveling with the team because of a stiff neck. The All-Star received a cortisone shot and the Dodgers hope he can rejoin the team following their current road trip — but only after Smith completes a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Robinson, 31, is a career backup who has shuttled back and forth between Triple-A and Los Angeles the last two seasons. Alex Call is the Dodgers' emergency third catcher.

Even though Call began Monday's game on the bench, he was already in the Dodgers' lineup by the time Rushing was removed.

Call pinch-ran for Tucker after the right fielder was removed in the second inning. Tucker drew a walk, advanced from first to second base on a Tommy Edman single, then headed for the dugout after taking a beat. He was diagnosed with low back spasms, according to the Dodgers.

By the bottom of the third inning, only two players remained on the Dodgers' bench: infielders Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas.

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