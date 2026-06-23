Dodgers Manager Clearly Lays Out What Kyle Tucker Needs to Fix

The 2026 season has been troublesome for All-Star Kyle Tucker in his first year as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After signing a massive four-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles over the offseason, Tucker was expected to help this offense be much more consistent. But so far, he has struggled at the plate, appearing to press as he tries to make an impact on his team.

On the year, Tucker has hit .234 with six home runs and 40 runs batted in while posting an OPS of .707.

He then left Monday's game with back spasms, yet another ominous moment in what's been a disappointing season for the $240 million man.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has discussed the issues with Tucker at length this season, and before Monday's game, he provided a clear answer about what the star needs to fix.

"No player wants to not perform up to their capabilities," Roberts said. "For me, it's just wanting him to get back to being who he is as a hitter. And who he is as a hitter is a guy that really controls the strike zone. His swing rate has been much higher, his chase rate much higher. If we can get him back to being who he is, then we'll bet on the results."

Tucker has been too aggressive this season at the plate in swinging at pitches outside of the zone. He hasn't shown as much patience at the plate as he has in the past, and Roberts thinks it's contributing to his overall struggles.

Kyle Tucker ends the game swinging at three straight splitters out of the zone after the first one was spiked into the dirt. Terrible. Holy. pic.twitter.com/Z1DigYuEji — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 21, 2026

The Dodgers will continue to work with Tucker to figure out his swing, but something does need to change. The team is paying him a lot of money for his bat, and so far, this signing has looked like a bust.

At times, it has felt like Tucker's confidence has been lacking from the player he's proven to be in recent years. This could play a lot into his issues, with the All-Star maybe trying to do too much due to the large contract.

"Part of guys like that, the curse is the humility," Roberts said. "Because when they are struggling, there's not an ego. ... But in reality, your reality has to be that the name on the back of your jersey still has to move something – your track record. That's where that confidence can't waver."

Tucker is a very talented player, as he's made four All-Star teams over the course of his career. The Dodgers signed him for a reason, and now it's up to him to make adjustments to get back to being the player Los Angeles believed he could be.

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