Dodgers Lineup vs Athletics: Tommy Edman Out, Teoscar Hernandez Returns

The Los Angeles Dodgers are concluding their nine-game road trip in Sacramento with three games against the Athletics.

The Dodgers are 5-1 on the trip, sweeping the Minnesota Twins before taking two of three games from the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers (54-30) have already clinched a winning road trip, but will look to make it even better against the struggling Athletics.

The Athletics (40-44) are coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, and have gone just 2-6 over their last eight games.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Monday's Game

The Dodgers activated All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández off the injured list ahead of Monday's game. He's missed the last month of action as he recovered from a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

In order to make room on the active roster, 28-year-old rookie outfielder Ryan Ward was optioned to Triple-A.

Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed Eric Lauer is taking the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener — this time as a real starter.

Lauer pitched behind an opener in his most recent outing, and fired six hitless innings in relief against the Twins.

This time, Lauer is starting, and will look to continue his run of dominance with the Dodgers. Across five outings, he has a 2.54 ERA over 28.1 innings.

Opposite Lauer will be another left-hander in rookie Gage Jump.

Jump is in the midst of an impressive first season in MLB, going 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA across 35.1 innings. He's added 35 strikeouts to just 10 walks and has a 0.96 WHIP.

Jump hasn't allowed a run in either of his last two starts, pitching 12 scoreless innings during that time.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Miguel Rojas, 2B Dalton Rushing, C

Hernández is back in the lineup after a month-long absence and hitting fifth. Rojas is in the lineup with a left-hander on the mound while Tommy Edman and Alex Freeland are out.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Athletics on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics on Monday, June 29 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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