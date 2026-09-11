Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Josue De Paula Starting, Freddie Freeman Out With Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins kick off a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot Park.

The Dodgers have won seven games in a row and are now 89-57, 3.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League.

The Marlins have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games overall.

The Dodgers and Marlins met in late-April, with Miami taking two of three games.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

This will be updated when the Dodgers announce a full lineup.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed top prospect Josue De Paula is making his MLB debut at 21 years old as the designated hitter. He will DH all three games this weekend, per Roberts.

Josue De Paula will be in the Dodgers lineup tonight



Dave Roberts said he will DH all three games this weekend — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 11, 2026

Roberts also said Freddie Freeman will be out again, but is expected to return on Saturday. He's dealing with a knee injury.

No lineup yet, but Dave Roberts said Freddie Freeman (knee) won’t be in tonight’s lineup. Long travel/turf/additional day of rest all reasons why. Roberts does expect Freeman to be in the lineup Saturday. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 11, 2026

As for De Paula, he's being called up to replace Shohei Ohtani, who's going on the injured list. The 21-year-old is the first position player to be called up straight from Double-A in Andrew Friedman's tenure with the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup on Friday

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start since coming off the IL.

The two-time Cy Young award winner has been absolutely dominant, going 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 29 innings.

Despite his dominance, though, Snell believes he can be even better.

“I think I can be way better,” Snell said after his last start. “I think it’s going good because just pitching in this league so much, I understand hitters, and I’m starting to adjust quicker, which I’m getting excited about. I go out there with a plan and being able to adjust and get quick outs off of that, or get ahead to get strikeouts. It’s starting to get quicker, which I’m extremely happy about."

Opposite Snell will be Marlins right-hander Ryan Gusto, who has a 4.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 72.1 innings this season.

Since moving back into the rotation full time on July 24, he has a 3.89 ERA over nine starts and 41.2 innings

How to Watch Dodgers vs Marlins on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on Friday, Sept. 11 is 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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