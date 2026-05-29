Dodgers Don't Lose Veteran Infielder in Surprise Twist

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated veteran infielder Santiago Espinal for assignment on Monday when Kiké Hernández was activated off the 60-day injured list.

The swap made sense, as both players are right-handed bats who can play third base. The fact that Espinal had struggled this year made the move seem even simpler.

Unfortunately, Hernández went back on the injured list just two days later — this time with a "significant tear" in his oblique — and the Dodgers had to wait while their veteran infielder was in DFA limbo. Hernández even expressed frustration that he took Espinal's roster spot, only to wind up back on the shelf.

“Frustrating to say the least,” Hernández said. “Not just because I missed time, but me coming back got somebody off the roster — those types of things. I was only able to give the team four at-bats."

Santiago Espinal Clears Waivers, Remains With Dodgers

In a bit of a surprise, Espinal has passed through waivers unclaimed, and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

It would have made sense for a team to trade for Espinal, sending the Dodgers cash for the former top prospect. It was more likely that a team would just claim him off waivers, adding him to the organization without needing to lose anything.

The fact that Espinal went through waivers unclaimed, though, is a major win for the Dodgers, who now get to keep him in the organization.

Espinal is currently at Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, if the Dodgers decide they want to bring him back up as a right-handed bat off the bench to spell Max Muncy at third base, they now can.

In addition to Kiké Hernández's injury, the Dodgers also lost Teoscar Hernández to a hamstring strain on Wednesday night. He's expected to be out for a minimum of three weeks, and the Dodgers are calling up top prospect Ryan Ward to take his place.

Ward, Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing give the Dodgers three left-handed bats off the bench. Alex Call, the best right-handed bat that's been on the bench, is expected to take over in left field for the injured Teoscar Hernàndez.

Earlier this week, it appeared that Espinal's time with the Dodgers was coming to an end. Suddenly, he could find himself back with Los Angeles sooner rather than later.

How is Santiago Espinal Doing This Year?

Espinal, 31, appeared in 26 games for the Dodgers this year, going 9-for-41 (.220) with one home run, four runs batted in and an OPS of .604.

Across his seven-year career in MLB, he's appeared in 604 games with the Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays, hitting .260 with 21 home runs, 164 RBIs and an OPS of .663.

Espinal was a former top prospect of the Blue Jays who had a solid 2021 campaign and was named an All-Star in 2022. He's struggled over the last three years, and ended up joining the Dodgers on a minor league deal this past February.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.