Dodgers Lineup vs Rays: Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 4-3, and then shut the Rays out on Tuesday night by a score of 1-0.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers and Rays are playing early with Tampa Bay traveling home after the contest. The Dodgers have Thursday off before welcoming the Baltimore Orioles into town this weekend.

Dodgers vs Rays Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for the Dodgers against Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan.

Ohtani is coming off his worst start of the season as he allowed four runs (three earned) across 6.2 innings of work. The very next day, he exited a game with knee inflammation, and then sat the series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani has played in every game since, though, and manager Dave Roberts has continued to say the two-way star wouldn't be affected in his scheduled pitching start.

“We’re certainly mindful that he wants to be out there, he wants to make his start,” Roberts said Tuesday. “But the catch play, how he feels, the swelling is completely dissipated. So those signs right there give us confidence that he’s going to be fine. But yeah, we’ll certainly have a watchful eye on him.”

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA across 11 starts (67.2 innings) this season.

As for McClanahan, he's 6-4 with 3.23 ERA across 13 starts (64 innings) this season, striking out 66 while walking 22.

McClanahan got off to a dominant start this year in his long-awaited return from multiple injuries that forced him to miss 2024 and 2025. However, he's struggled a bit over his last two starts, allowing a total of eight runs on 16 hits across nine innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, 3B Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Miguel Rojas, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Alex Call, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rays on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, June 17 is 12:10 p.m. PT/3:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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