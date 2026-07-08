Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Dalton Rushing and Andy Pages Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night following a late-inning collapse in Tuesday's game.

The Dodgers led 3-1 in the eighth inning, but allowed three runs on the backs of some bad defense. The Rockies ended up winning by a score of 4-3 to tie the series and set up a rubber match on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are 6-3 against the Rockies this season. They remain 14 games up in the National League West over the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers, looking to get back on track after a run of bad starts.

After dominating across a four-start stretch in May and early June, Sasaki has struggled mightily over his last four starts, allowing 19 runs while pitching just 17 innings.

After his most recent outing in which he allowed six runs on seven hits across three innings against the San Diego Padres, manager Dave Roberts said the team would do a "dive" into what's gone wrong.

“They were on everything Roki threw. You could see it,” Roberts said after last week's game. “We’re going to do a little dive. I don’t know if he was tipping his pitches, but they were on everything.”

Sasaki has already faced the Rockies once this season at Coors Field in April, allowing three runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings of work.

Opposite Sasaki will be right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes, who made his MLB debut last week against the San Francisco Giants. He fired three shutout innings with one strikeout in the contest.

In Triple-A this year, Hughes had a 5.31 ERA across 40.2 innings. He was the Rockies' first-round pick in 2022.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Tommy Edman, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Alex Call, CF Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

Andy Pages and Dalton Rushing are out of the lineup, with Call starting in center field and Alfonzo filling in behind the plate.

Edman has moved up to Pages' usual No. 2 spot in the lineup.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, July 8 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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