Dodgerts Notes: LA Loses Infielder, Pitcher Sent Down, Unfortunate Will Smith Update
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The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the San Diego Padres, 12-7, on Thursday evening despite being down by six runs in the second inning. They improved to 57-31 on the year.
Right-hander Roki Sasaki struggled once again as he allowed six earned runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking two across three innings of work.
Offensively, it was Dalton Rushing who started things off with a two-run home run in the second while Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker each brought in a run in the third. The Dodgers then put up another four runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and additional runs in the sixth and eighth innings to put the game well out of reach.
Both Rushing and Tucker went 4-for-4 on the night while Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Tommy Edman all enjoyed two-hit nights.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers lost a former All-Star to the Texas Rangers just two weeks after being designated for assignment. The 31-year-old returns to the American League after his first four seasons in MLB were spent with the Toronto Blue Jays.
In other news, a Dodgers pitcher was optioned in exchange for right-hander Paul Gervase. The southpaw that was demoted recently pitched seven innings in relief for LA in a move that saved the bullpen.
Finally, there is an unfortunate update on All-Star catcher Will Smith's injury saga.
After missing a game due to neck inflammation on June 6, the intention was that Smith would miss just one game and be back behind the dish. Fast forward to July 3, and not only is Smith still on the shelf, but manager Dave Roberts didn't speak confidently about his catcher's chances of returning before the All-Star break.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Lose Former All-Star to Rangers 2 Weeks After DFA
Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Call Up Paul Gervase Ahead of Padres Series
Dodgers' Will Smith to Miss Several More Weeks in Brutal Update
Dodgers' 'Primary Focus' at Trade Deadline Revealed
Padres Reliever Takes Shot at Los Angeles, Dodgers Fans
Dodgers Make Decision on Shohei Ohtani, Dalton Rushing Pairing After Viral Incident
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Four-Game Series vs Padres
Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Mookie Betts Status Revealed After Injury
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