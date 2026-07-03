Dodgerts Notes: LA Loses Infielder, Pitcher Sent Down, Unfortunate Will Smith Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the San Diego Padres, 12-7, on Thursday evening despite being down by six runs in the second inning. They improved to 57-31 on the year.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki struggled once again as he allowed six earned runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking two across three innings of work.

Offensively, it was Dalton Rushing who started things off with a two-run home run in the second while Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker each brought in a run in the third. The Dodgers then put up another four runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and additional runs in the sixth and eighth innings to put the game well out of reach.

Both Rushing and Tucker went 4-for-4 on the night while Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Tommy Edman all enjoyed two-hit nights.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers lost a former All-Star to the Texas Rangers just two weeks after being designated for assignment. The 31-year-old returns to the American League after his first four seasons in MLB were spent with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In other news, a Dodgers pitcher was optioned in exchange for right-hander Paul Gervase. The southpaw that was demoted recently pitched seven innings in relief for LA in a move that saved the bullpen.

Finally, there is an unfortunate update on All-Star catcher Will Smith's injury saga.

After missing a game due to neck inflammation on June 6, the intention was that Smith would miss just one game and be back behind the dish. Fast forward to July 3, and not only is Smith still on the shelf, but manager Dave Roberts didn't speak confidently about his catcher's chances of returning before the All-Star break.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Lose Former All-Star to Rangers 2 Weeks After DFA

Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Call Up Paul Gervase Ahead of Padres Series

Dodgers' Will Smith to Miss Several More Weeks in Brutal Update

Dodgers' 'Primary Focus' at Trade Deadline Revealed

Padres Reliever Takes Shot at Los Angeles, Dodgers Fans

Dodgers Make Decision on Shohei Ohtani, Dalton Rushing Pairing After Viral Incident

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Four-Game Series vs Padres

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Mookie Betts Status Revealed After Injury

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers trailed, 6-0



They won, 12-7



That’s the Dodgers’ 2nd-largest win in a game they trailed by 6+ runs since at least 1900, behind:



May 13, 1951 at the Braves: 12-6

Tied it on a Jackie Robinson single, took lead on a Carl Furillo HR https://t.co/K3P0DYQQZQ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 3, 2026

Two-out rally for the lead! pic.twitter.com/c7JdwhpYPT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 3, 2026

Andy Pages delivers! pic.twitter.com/TpT7jlEoAe — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 3, 2026

Kyle Tucker can’t get out right now. 😳



He’s reached safely in 7 straight plate appearances:



• 4 walks yesterday

• 3 hits today pic.twitter.com/fi1TX0rxTX — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 3, 2026

"I don't think my stuff was bad today."



Roki Sasaki (3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 88 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 12-7 win over the Padres. pic.twitter.com/evudjF4WiA — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 3, 2026

"I like the way we just kind of stayed the course... Tonight was a clinic."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers defeat the Padres, 12-7. pic.twitter.com/NlpUo6YtKO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 3, 2026

The Dodgers have made another roster move ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Athletics🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/iBkQj7ZXdl — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 1, 2026

Edgardo Henriquez with a 103 MPH sinker then 89 MPH slider out of the same tunnel that breaks out of the zone. About all you can do. pic.twitter.com/UI6jk0Fyyd — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) July 3, 2026

The Dodgers have made a decision on who Shohei Ohtani's catcher will be on Friday vs. the Padres🚨🚨🚨🚨



This is his first start since last week's drama-filled game with Dalton Rushing behind the plate⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pdXZTC2B4M — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 3, 2026

Luffy in the house for ONE PIECE Night! pic.twitter.com/O8bETcZHHP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 3, 2026

ONE PIECE Night is tonight! A reminder that the first 52,000 fans will receive a straw hat and card. pic.twitter.com/lFD5YYeRkV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 2, 2026

Jake Gelof’s 16th homer of the season is GRAND 💣 pic.twitter.com/lUOfcQtEPF — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 3, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.