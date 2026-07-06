Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs NL West Rival Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are kicking off the final week before the All-Star break with a series against the last-place Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies (37-54) are a whopping 22 games behind the first-place Dodgers in the National League West. They are, however, 4-1 in July and coming off a series win against the San Francisco Giants.

As for the Dodgers (59-32), they're looking to become baseball's first 60-win team this season. They just took three of four from the San Diego Padres, furthering their dominant lead in the NL West.

The Dodgers and Rockies faced off at Coors Field in April, with the teams splitting a four-game series. They played again in late May at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, with LA sweeping the three games.

The Dodgers will travel to Colorado again in August to close out the season series.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Probables

Monday, July 6: LHP Eric Lauer vs. LHP Kyle Freeland

It's a battle of lefties in Monday's series opener with Lauer facing off against Freeland.

Lauer has been dominant since being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays and subsequently traded to the Dodgers, going 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA across 34.1 innings.

He made his Dodgers debut against the Rockies on May 26, throwing six innings of one-run ball in a 15-6 win for LA.

Freeland was pitcher opposite Lauer on May 26, allowing eight runs on nine hits over four innings of work. He's in the midst of a career-worst season, going 2-7 with a 7.25 ERA across 77 innings.

Tuesday, July 7: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen

Wrobleski is taking the ball in the second game of the series looking to prove a point after getting snubbed from the NL All-Star team.

The left-hander is 10-2 with a 2.80 ERA across 93.1 innings this season. He faced the Rockies at Coors Field in April, pitching seven innings of one-run ball in a 12-3 Dodgers win.

As for Lorenzen, he's struggled mightily in his first year with the Rockies, going 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA over 86 innings. He's given up the most hits (124) and earned runs (66) in all of MLB.

He faced the Dodgers at Coors Field in April, allowing three runs over five innings of work.

Wednesday, July 8: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. RHP Ryan Feltner

Sasaki is in desperate need of a good start as he's struggled over his last four.

Sasaki is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA across 75 innings this season. Over his last four starts, he's 0-2 with a 10.06 ERA, pitching just 17 innings.

Sasaki faced the Rockies at Coors Field in April, allowing three runs over 4.2 innings.

As for Feltner, he has a 4.27 ERA across 12 starts (59 innings) this season. He faced the Dodgers in April, allowing three runs (two earned) over 5.2 innings in a 4-3 Rockies win.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies July 6-8

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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