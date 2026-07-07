Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night and improve their MLB-best 60-32 record.

The Dodgers won a wild series opener on Monday night, blowing a three-run ninth inning lead before winning their first extra innings game of the year on a Dalton Rushing walk-off single in the 11th.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers will look to move to 7-2 against the Rockies on the season and continue to take advantage of the last place team in the National League West.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers in what will be his final start before the All-Star break.

It will also give him an opportunity to make a statement that he deserves to be a replacement All-Star after being snubbed.

“Yeah, obviously it’s upsetting,” Wrobleski said of not being an All-Star. “I mean, you want to be an All-Star and I felt like I did enough to kind of put myself in that conversation, if not be there. ... To not get the selection, yeah, it definitely adds some fuel to the fire for the rest of this year. Go out there every outing and prove that I’m worthy of that, and that I’m going to be one of those guys moving forward.”

Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.80 ERA across 93.1 innings this season. He faced the Rockies at Coors Field in April, pitching seven innings of one-run ball.

Opposite Wrobleski will be the veteran Michael Lorenzen, who's struggled in his first year in Colorado.

The right-hander is 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA across 86 innings. He's allowed a league-worst 124 hits.

Lorenzen faced the Dodgers in that April series at Coors Field, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B Miguel Rojas, SS

Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández are out of the lineup on Tuesday. Rojas is starting at shorstop, with Edman back in left field.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, July 7 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.