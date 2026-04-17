Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Hyeseong Kim Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Colorado for the first time this season as they take on the Rockies for four games at Coors Field.

The Dodgers (14-4) enter the series red-hot, winners of three straight and 10 of their last 12 games.

The Rockies (7-12) have been playing better than expected early this season, but are coming off a six-game losing streak they snapped with a win on Thursday night.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season.

The 6-foot-8 hurler has allowed eight runs over 18 innings for a 4.00 ERA this season, adding 22 strikeouts to four walks.

Glasnow has never pitched at the hitter's-friendly Coors Field in his 11-year career.

Opposite Glasnow will be right-handed pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano for the Rockies. The Japanese hurler joined the Rockies on a one-year, $5.1 million deal this offseason, and has impressed early in his Colorado tenure.

Sugano has made three starts, sporting a 2.16 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 16.2 innings of work.

He spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Orioles, accruing a 4.64 ERA across 157 innings (30 starts).

He faced the Dodgers last September, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in three innings of work. Shohei Ohtani hit two of the home runs, while Mookie Betts — who's currently on the injured list — hit one.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Ohtani is back atop the lineup after only pitching on Wednesday. The rest of the lineup remains the same, with Kim starting at shortstop and Freeland batting ninth and playing second base.

Rockies Lineup vs Dodgers

Edouard Julien, 2B Mickey Moniak, DH TJ Rumfield, 1B Troy Johnston, RF Ezequiel Tovar, SS Brett Sullivan, C Brenton Doyle, CF Kyle Karros, 3B Jake McCarthy, LF

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 17 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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