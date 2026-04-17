Dodgers vs Rockies: Series Preview, Pitching Probables, Bold Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a series sweep of the New York Mets, are gearing up for a new four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Los Angeles completed its recent homestand nicely, going 5-1 against the Texas Rangers and Mets.

Now, the Dodgers will head out on the road for two series, both against National League West opponents. After the matchup with Colorado, Los Angeles will face off against the San Francisco Giants for the first time this year.

The Dodgers enter this series with Colorado on a heater, holding a record of 14-4 overall. Los Angeles has won 10 of its last 12 games, winning four straight series.

As for the Rockies, they enter this matchup with a record of 7-12 on the season. After a promising start, Colorado has faltered of late, dropping two straight series against the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Probables

Friday, April 17: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

Saturday, April 18: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs RHP Ryan Feltner

Sunday, April 19: RHP Roki Sasaki vs RHP Michael Lorenzen

Monday, April 20: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs LHP Jose Quintana

The Dodgers will be handing the ball to Glasnow to open the series, and his stuff has been a little up-and-down to open the year. Overall, Glasnow owns an ERA of 4.00 over three starts, and playing in Coors Field, he will need to catch a rhythm early on.

In the second game, Sheehan gets the ball, and he will be looking to build off his last start. Sheehan went six innings, allowing three runs while striking out six batters against the Rangers.

Sasaki takes the mound in the third game against Colorado, and this will be his time to prove himself again. Sasaki has struggled to be consistent on the mound, and the Dodgers need more from him moving forward. If things don't change, his ERA of 6.23 for the year isn't going to keep him in the rotation for long.

Wrobleski gets the finale, and he is coming off the best start of his young career. The left-hander fired eight scoreless innings of work against the Mets, only allowing two hits in the process.

Friday's night game will start at 5:40 p.m. PT while Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT. Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 12:10 p.m. PT, and Monday's first pitch is 5:40 p.m. PT.

Key Injuries

Star Mookie Betts remains out due to an oblique injury. The latest reporting states that he is not yet nearing a return, and the Dodgers aren't going to rush him back.

Los Angeles placed right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, calling up Kyle Hurt in the process. Hurt threw one inning against the Mets, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three batters.

Relief pitcher Brock Stewart began a rehab assignment in Single-A as he is recovering from a shoulder injury. Stewart has not pitched since Aug. 9 of the 2025 season.

Bold Predictions

Any time the Dodgers go to Coors Field for a series, strange occurrences tend to happen.

The Rockies have played better baseball this season than most expected, and the Dodgers will need to be careful. Because of this this, the two teams will be splitting the series, with Los Angeles taking the second and fourth games.

Kyle Tucker started to break out of his funk against the Mets, and his success will continue in Colorado. Tucker will hit multiple home runs over the next four games for the Dodgers.

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