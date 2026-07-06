Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Tommy Edman Out as Injury Concerns Mount

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a series win over the San Diego Padres, are welcoming another National League West foe into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Colorado Rockies (37-54) are in Los Angeles for three games against the best team in baseball.

The Rockies sit in last place in the NL West, but are 4-1 in July. The Dodgers (59-32) have a 14-game lead in the division, and are 22 games up on the Rockies.

The Dodgers and Rockies have already met twice this season, with LA currently going 5-2 against Colorado.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer is taking the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener, looking to continue his dominance.

The former Blue Jays castoff is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA across 34.1 innings with the Dodgers this season. He's done his job and then some as a sixth starter and innings eater for LA.

Lauer made his Dodgers debut against the Rockies in late May, firing six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

Opposite Lauer will be another left-handed pitcher in veteran Kyle Freeland.

Freeland has plenty of experience facing the Dodgers as he's spent his entire 10-year career with the Rockies.

Freeland is in the midst of the worst season of his career, currently sporting a 7.25 ERA across 77 innings. He pitched against Lauer in his Dodgers debut in late May, allowing eight runs over four innings of work.

In his career at Dodger Stadium, Freeland has made 14 starts, going 1-8 with a 4.62 ERA.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Miguel Rojas, 2B Dalton Rushing, C

Tommy Edman, who was scratched from Sunday's game, is again out of the lineup. Edman did enter Sunday's game as a pinch-hitter, but didn't play defense.

With the left-hander on the mound (and thus Alex Freeland sitting), it would have made sense for Edman to play second base. Instead, it'll be Rojas.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Monday, July 6 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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