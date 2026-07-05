Dodgers Scratch Tommy Edman From Lineup on Sunday vs Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scratched utility man Tommy Edman from Sunday's lineup against the San Diego Padres.

Edman was initially hitting fifth and playing third base. Instead, Miguel Rojas has shifted over to third base while Alex Freeland has entered the lineup at second base.

The Dodgers have won the first three games of the series and are looking to complete the four-game sweep on Sunday. They're currently 7-2 against San Diego this season.

Dodgers Updated Lineup vs Padres

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Teoscar Hernández, LF Alex Call, RF Miguel Rojas, 3B Alex Freeland, 2B Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

Why Was Tommy Edman Scratched From Dodgers Lineup?

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters ahead of Sunday's game that Edman has been scratched because he "felt another day would be a benefit" after being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday's game.

Edman was hit in the foot by an 87.7 mph slider from All-Star closer Mason Miller. Roberts said the team is "not too concerned" about it, but are exercising caution.

Edman opened the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He had a long recovery process and was activated off the IL in mid-June.

Since his activation, he's appeared in 15 games, hitting .354 with an OPS of .967. The Dodgers have been careful with Edman, easing him back into action after missing so much time.

Dodgers' Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. Making MLB Debut With Heavy Heart

Dodgers rookie catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is set to make his MLB debut on Sunday. He'll be playing with a heavy heart after his sister and stepmother were found dead in Venezuela following the devastating earthquake.

"I don't really know what to say about it, outside of my heart goes out to him and his family," Roberts said. "I don’t really want to go too far [into it], because I’ll get emotional. I know it’s tough. Very tough."

La periodista @maryorinmendez reportó el hallazgo de la esposa y la hija de Eliezer Alfonzo, ambas lamentablemente sin vida.



Desde aquí enviamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias y un abrazo solidario a toda la familia Alfonzo en este momento de inmenso dolor. Mucha fuerza.… — Georgeny Pérez (@GeorgenyPerez) July 5, 2026

Dodgers Not Making Expected Roster Move Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Dodgers were expected to activate right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips off the 60-day injured list on Sunday. However, Roberts said that move won't come on Sunday, and will "probably" be on Monday.

The Dodgers will need to create spots on both the active and 40-man rosters for Phillips.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Sunday, July 5

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Sunday, July 5 is 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock as part of MLB's Star-Spangled Sunday.

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