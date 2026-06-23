Dodgers Lineup vs Twins: Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing Out With Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 2-1, behind solo home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman and six hitless innings from Eric Lauer.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers will look to take the series with Wednesday's finale still to come.

Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers against left-handed pitcher Kendry Rojas.

Wrobleski is in the midst of a dominant season, entering Tuesday's game with a 2.72 ERA across 79.1 innings.

He's coming off six shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, and has thrown six scoreless innings in two of his last three starts.

As for Rojas, he's 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA across 14.1 innings this season.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, LF Max Muncy, 3B Alex Call, RF Alex Freeland, 2B Chuckie Robinson, C

Outfielder Kyle Tucker exited Monday's game in the top of the second inning due to back spasms, and is out of the lineup on Tuesday.

Catcher Dalton Rushing is also out of the lineup after leaving Monday's game in the bottom of the third inning to rule out a concussion.

Tucker was hopeful he'd be back in the lineup Tuesday, saying he's dealt with these back spasms before.

"I had it once a couple of years ago," Tucker said after Monday's game. "It didn't feel like how it did last time, which is good. Last time it was lighting up like every couple of seconds or minutes, but here it was just that one time it lit up my whole back, and then after that it calmed down. Hopefully, I can feel good, wake up [Tuesday] and feel fine and get in there."

As for Rushing, the team plans to take a more cautious approach with him given the nature of head injuries.

“Got me square on the top of the head,” Rushing said after Monday's game. “Rung me pretty good. My head was just pounding the next couple innings."

Roberts said Rushing was unlikely to play on Tuesday, but the team is hoping he won't have to go on the 7-day concussion injured list.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Twins on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, June 23 is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. The game will also be broadcast on TBS for out-of-market viewers.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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