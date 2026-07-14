Dodgers' Mark Walter Might Be Baseball's Most Hands-Off Control Person

All 30 Major League Baseball teams must designate one control person, typically the team's majority owner. Some maintain relatively active roles in their team's day-to-day operations. Others are more hands-off.

And then there is Mark Walter, the majority stakeholder in Guggenheim Baseball Management, the group that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers out of bankruptcy in March 2012.

Walter is a frequent presence in the owners' box at Dodger Stadium, and regularly mingles with executives, coaches and players around the batting cage before games.

Other than those glimpses, Walter's relationship to the MLB franchise he owns plays out behind the scenes. Certainly, he would make an exception for a third consecutive World Series championship trophy acceptance speech.

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, in a new interview with Sports Business Radio, laid out Walter's involvement in the team's day-to-day operations in simple terms.

Asked about his relationship to the Dodgers' many co-owners, Kasten said, "It's one vote. Even in this case, no one else [in the ownership group] has a vote. It's Mark Walter, and Mark Walter delegates everything to me, and through me to the rest of the organization. I will go weeks or even months without hearing from Mark because he is doing bigger and more important things than us."

Walter's business enterprise is vast. His success managing an expansive sports portfolio earned him Sports Business Journal's Executive of the Year award in 2026.

In addition to the Dodgers, Walter's sports ventures include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks, Chelsea F.C., the Professional Women's Hockey League and stakes in Formula One, NASCAR and Indycar.

Financial services, insurance, artificial intelligence and merchant banking are among the other sectors listed on the TWG Global website, Walter's namesake conglomerate.

"He loves this team," Kasten said of Walter. "He loves all the teams that we own. And so it has not been a challenge."

Kasten name-checked several of the Dodgers' minority owners, including Magic Johnson and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

King and her partner, Ilona Kloss, are even more frequent in-person spectators at Dodger Stadium than Walter.

As far as team operations are concerned, however, Walter is the head honcho. And his clear preference is to leave the day-to-day honcho-ing to Kasten, whose experience as a sports business executive spans 50 years.

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