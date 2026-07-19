Dodgers Plan to Manage Shohei Ohtani's Workload More in Second Half

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a busy few months ahead of them as the team tries to set itself up for a run at a potential three-peat.

Within this quest, the Dodgers have been looking for different ways to keep players healthy for the stretch run of the season. This has been especially true for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had a heavy workload in the first half.

With his two-way duties, Ohtani has helped the Dodgers jump out to the best record in baseball, but it's also been taxing on him. The slugger has seen some minor injuries occur, and to keep him fresh for the playoffs, the Dodgers will be monitoring his workload even more closely.

On Sunday, the Dodgers made the decision to shut Ohtani down from pitching for the foreseeable future. Looking back at Dave Roberts' comments on Friday, it appears he was already hinting at that move.

“I think it’s all contingent on how his knee is feeling,” Roberts said Friday. “I think we are certainly more prepared to back off on the workload if it calls for it. But Shohei wants to be out there as much as he possibly can.”

Ohtani has been dealing with ongoing knee irritation that forced him to miss a game earlier this season. The superstar also missed the All-Star Game due to the injury, with the Dodgers taking precautions to avoid further problems.

Over the All-Star break, Ohtani had an injection in his knee. However, after playing catch this weekend, the team decided to shut him down from pitching for the time being.

Ohtani is the ultimate competitor, always wanting to play even with minor injuries taking place. The Dodgers, however, are deciding to save Ohtani from himself down the stretch to preserve him for the playoffs.

Both Ohtani and the Dodgers know that the ultimate goal isn't the regular season or personal accomplishments, but rather going after another World Series title this fall.

“I think that No. 1, he’s always said, we’ve always said, the goal is October, for all of our players,” Roberts said. “With that, yeah, he’s had the Cy Young in mind, and understandably so. But nothing is going to come in front of being healthy for October."

The knee is one of a few minor issues that Ohtani has dealt with this year, including biceps tightness and a blister on his pitching hand. Thankfully, all these injury problems have been small, but the Dodgers will watch Ohtani closely as the season goes on.

It remains to be seen when he gets back to pitching. For now, he'll continue to be the designated hitter, but still could get days off from time to time.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news