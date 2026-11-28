The Los Angeles Dodgers already traded for one versatile infielder this offseason in former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins.

It's possible they're not done.

According to Pat Ragazzo of FanSided, the Dodgers are targeting another versatile infield option via the trade market "out of the Jordan Westburg mold."

That, of course, would include Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg, whom Ragazzo reports the Dodgers have interest in. However, Ragazzo adds that "Los Angeles is also seeking players with similar versatility as Westburg."

How Jordan Westburg Could Fit With Dodgers

Westburg, 27, plays both third base and second base, while also having minimal shortstop experience. As the Dodgers look for infielders who could spell Max Muncy at third base and play second base on a somewhat consistent basis, Westburg makes sense.

A first-round pick in 2020, Westburg made his MLB debut in 2023 before being named an All-Star in 2024. That season, he appeared in 107 games, slashing .264/.312/.481 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and an OPS of .792.

Westburg is a career .264 hitter with an OPS of .768 over 260 big league games. He missed the entire 2026 season after dealing with an elbow injury that ultimately required Tommy John surgery.

In 2025, Westburg graded out as a slightly above-average defender. LA would be adding him more for his bat and his high upside, as he doesn't turn 30 until February 2029.

What Would the Dodgers Have to Give Up for Jordan Westburg?

Westburg is arbitration eligible for the first time in his career this offseason, and is under team control through the 2029 season. Thus, he won't come cheap in a trade.

The Orioles are reportedly looking for starting pitching, so LA could be forced to trade away from its controllable starting pitching depth in a deal for Westburg.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski and right-handers Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone could all be of interest to Baltimore. However, after losing left-hander Tarik Skubal to the New York Mets this offseason — and trading away right-hander River Ryan to the Detroit Tigers to get Skubal — it's unclear how willing the Dodgers would be to part with their starting pitching depth.

Of course, the Dodgers could still add a starting pitcher this offseason, with plenty available in free agency. But as of now, reports indicate the Dodgers don't plan to get too involved in the free-agent market, which would make their own starting pitching depth that much more important.

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