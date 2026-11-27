Left-handed pitchers Blake Snell and Tarik Skubal quickly developed a friendship over the three months they spent as teammates on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snell took Skubal under his wing after the trade deadline deal that brought him to Los Angeles, and the two developed what they referred to as a "big bro, little bro" relationship.

From viral videos to in-game interviews, it was clear the two Cy Young award winners enjoyed being teammates. However, when Tarik Skubal signed a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets, their run as a duo swiftly came to an end.

After Skubal posted on his Instagram to celebrate his next chapter, Snell left a comment with his disappointed reaction: "What a time we had lil bro 😔".

Blake Snell Thought Dodgers Had a Good Chance at Retaining Tarik Skubal

Right after the Dodgers' season ended at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, Snell began recruiting Skubal back to LA.

“I just said, he can’t leave me, especially on these terms,” Snell told the California Post of his recruiting pitch last month. “The goal is to win a World Series, and we weren’t able to do that … So now that it’s over, it’s like, ‘Don’t leave.’”

He added: “I would love nothing more than for him to be back.”

Then, at a Dodgers charity event earlier this month, Snell told David Vassegh of AM 570 that he believed his team had a good chance to bring back Skubal.

"I've done my pitch," Snell said at the time. "I hear the Dodger fans hitting me up all the time to get little bro to stay here. We'll see what he does, but I think we have a good shot."

"I've done my pitch. I hear the Dodger fans hitting me up all the time to get lil' bro to stay here. We'll see what he does, but I think we have a good shot."@THEREAL_DV chats with Blake Snell in Altadena, where the @DodgersFdn broke ground on Dodgers Dreamfields 69 & 70,… pic.twitter.com/r4PhHRuLVV — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) November 6, 2026

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Skubal went where the money took him, which makes sense considering he earned by far the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history in terms of total value ($450 million) and average annual value ($50 million).

Moreover, even if Skubal wanted to return to LA, the Dodgers reportedly never made him a formal offer.

The Dodgers weren't looking to get into a bidding war for Skubal, and were said to only be open to shorter-term deals. Skubal, who's already had three elbow surgeries, wanted to ensure his future was locked in with a long-term commitment.

Skubal and Snell can of course remain friends, but they won't be teammates for at least the next few seasons. Snell's contract is up with the Dodgers after the 2029 season (as long as his $10 million conditional option for 2030 isn't exercised). At that point, Snell could look to join the Mets, where he would reunite with Skubal in the twilight of their careers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.