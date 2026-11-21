The Los Angeles Dodgers' trade for infielder Royce Lewis and decision not to non-tender outfielder Alex Call were the stories of Friday's deadline.

Call has been a candidate to be off the Dodgers roster since the trade deadline. However, he's continued to remain with the club.

Another player was non-tendered before Friday's deadline, though.

The Dodgers non-tendered right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins, who was a candidate for arbitration before he was designated for assignment earlier this week when the Dodgers added four prospects to their 40-man roster. Now, Cousins is officially a free agent after being non-tendered.

Jake Cousins Dodgers Tenure

Cousins, 32, joined the Dodgers last offseason on a one-year deal that paid him $950,000. He spent most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in June 2025. In September, he played in some rehab games for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.

Across six games, Cousins allowed five runs over 4.1 innings for a 10.38 ERA. He had five walks to four strikeouts and allowed four hits.

Jake Cousins MLB Career

Cousins was initially drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 20th round of the 2017 draft.

He was released ahead of the 2019 season and went to the independent Frontier League. Then, midway through the 2019 season, the Milwaukee Brewers purchased his contract.

Cousins made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2021, finishing with a 2.70 ERA across 30 innings. He then again had a 2.70 ERA in 2022 across 13.1 innings, but dealt with an elbow injury for much of the year.

Since 2023, Cousins has bounced around with the Brewers, Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees organizations. In 2024, he made 37 appearances for the Yankees, finishing with a 2.37 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 38 innings.

The right-hander opened the 2025 season on the injured list with an elbow injury. He ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery, and has been working his way back ever since.

Cousins should be ready for the start of the 2027 season, and thus could have a market for a major league deal this offseason. If not, he could sign a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, and then look to work his way onto a team's Opening Day roster.

Who Did the Dodgers Tender a Contract To?

In addition to avoiding arbitration with Call, the Dodgers tendered contracts to four players: outfielder Andy Pages and right-handed pitchers Brock Stewart, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone.

The team also traded for infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.