Dodgers Notes: Concerning Will Smith Update, Dalton Rushing ‘Work in Progress’, Ben Rortvedt to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers trounced the San Diego Padres, 15-3, on Saturday evening and improved to 53-30 on the year.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto had four strikeouts across six innings of work and allowed a pair of earned runs on his way to win No. 8 on the year.

On the offensive side of things, it wasn't until the sixth inning that the game got out of hand for the Friars. The Dodgers hung nine runs on the Padres in that frame, including home runs by Kyle Tucker, Dalton Rushing and Mookie Betts.

The Padres started to chip awar in the sixth and seventh innings to bring the score to 10-3, but with another four runs in the eighth and a cherry-on-top Ryan Ward RBI single in the ninth, it was certainly one of the more memorable victories of the 2026 season for LA.

Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts gave a concerning update on All-Star catcher Will Smith as he continues to nurse a nagging neck injury. There is still no timeline for Smith to return behind the dish and he has yet to resume baseball activities.

In other catching news, Dalton Rushing has continued to be in the news cycle lately for all the wrong reasons. Roberts spoke on his other catcher earlier this week and offered reasons as to why his frustrations have caught the eye of broadcast cameras recently.

"It's a work in progress. He wants to do really well, expects a lot of himself, so when he's not doing what he expects, he gets frustrated," Roberts said. "I think that the good thing is that he understands his priority is to serve the pitchers and be behind the plate. But yeah, the last few games, he's had a tough go of it."

Finally, to round out the catching updates, former Dodger Ben Rortvedt has been linked back to Los Angeles. A team insider believes that the defending champions would go to the New York Mets to try and orchestrate a deal to improve their catching depth.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Manager Has Concerning Update on Will Smith's Injury

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Dalton Rushing a 'Work in Progress'

Dodgers Insider Predicts LA Will Trade for Ben Rortvedt to Help Dalton Rushing

Eric Lauer Embracing Dodgers' Opener Strategy After Clashing With Blue Jays

MLB Expert Believes Dodgers Could Trade Top Prospect in Blockbuster Deal

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Kyle Tucker Dropped, Tommy Edman Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers just scored 9 runs in the 6th inning:



Freddie Freeman double

Out

Max Muncy reach on error

Tommy Edman RBI triple

Kyle Tucker 2-run home run

Dalton Rushing home run

Walk

Shohei Ohtani single

Walk

RBI groundout

Mookie Betts 3-run home run

Out pic.twitter.com/S72ZJ1oeZK — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 28, 2026

The Dodgers have been predicted to trade for catcher Ben Rortvedt to help Dalton Rushing amid Will Smith's extended absence👀👀



Do you want to see Benny Biceps back in LA? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N9tU6qlFG0 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 27, 2026

Kyle and Dalton go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/fzvnHwCvGa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 2026

Alex Vesia has been one of the BEST relievers in baseball lately 🤯🔥



Since May 14th:

13.2 IP

2 ER

1.32 ERA



DAWG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NaD8fLWdMa — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 28, 2026

Kyle Tucker has a season-high four RBI. He is 3-for-5. It's his fifth three-hit game of the season.



Dodgers lead 14-3 in the eighth. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 28, 2026

RUN SUPPORT FOR YOSHI 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jq5aupxL1e — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 28, 2026

Nasty movement from Miggy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xHpo2W5hNH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 2026

Wow, Manny Machado up with the bases loaded.



Easy out. pic.twitter.com/tiKK58cRbd — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 28, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called Dalton Rushing a "work in progress" amid his first full season in the big leagues👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xnGUwKp5TQ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 27, 2026

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