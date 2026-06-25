Dodgers Notes: Dalton Rushing Spats With Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker Update, Kenley Jansen to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins, 4-3, on Wednesday and improved to 52-29 on the year. The back-to-back defending champions swept the series in Minneapolis as they head back to California for a highly-anticipated series against the San Diego Padres.

Starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stuck out eight batters across six innings of work and allowed a pair of earned runs on the way to his eighth win of the year. At the plate, the four-time MVP went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run.

Offensively, it was superstar Mookie Betts who started things off with a solo home run, the 300th of his career. After falling behind in the bottom half of the second, the Dodgers hung three runs in the third inning to take a lead that would not be relinquished.

During Wednesday's eventual victory, starting catcher Dalton Rushing appeared to get into a disagreement with Ohtani. Manager Dave Roberts could be seen on the broadcast cameras having an extended talk with the young backstop after the interaction.

Rushing took accountability for his actions after the game, calling it "embarrassing." He was seen talking to multiple members of the Dodgers in the dugout amid his strustrating game.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyle Tucker had a positive update on his road to recovery as he took swings in the indoor batting cage at Target Field before the game. It's currently up in the air whether he plays on Friday.

“He won’t hit on the field, which he really never does,” Roberts said before Wednesday’s game. “But, yeah, he’s going to kind of get his body moving. And we’ll see where we’re at on Friday.”

Finally, as the trade deadline approaches and the Dodgers continue to look for ways to improve their team, a familiar reliever has been linked to LA in Kenley Jansen of the Detroit Tigers. The veteran closer who spent the first 12 years of his MLB life as a Dodger was predicted to land with the defending champions by a pair of key insiders.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Has Disagreement With Shohei Ohtani Leading to Conversation With Dave Roberts

Dodgers Predicted to Bring Back Kenley Jansen Ahead of Trade Deadline

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Honored That MLB Changed Rules for Him

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Could Miss Start of Padres Series Due to Injury

Twins Announce Scheduling Change With Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Pitching Wednesday

Dodgers Lineup vs Twins: Kyle Tucker and Tommy Edman Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani revealed he's honored that MLB changed its longstanding rules to accommodate his historic play🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/WJcCQpxKec — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 24, 2026

Another milestone for Mookie. Congratulations on homer No. 300! pic.twitter.com/ex1iV1Q7ug — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

Shohei Ohtani with Will Smith as his catcher this year: 10 G, 5 ER, 0.74 ERA



Shohei Ohtani with Dalton Rushing as his catcher this year: 3 G, 9 ER, 4.34 ERA pic.twitter.com/BltB2rBqxF — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 25, 2026

Shohei strikes out the side. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cnl0WOdah1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

Three-spot in the third! pic.twitter.com/1nKSJ8QWZW — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

The Dodgers have been predicted to bring back All-Star closer Kenley Jansen ahead of this year's trade deadline👀👀



Would you want to see Kenleyfornia back in LA? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dFEyFQQSKm — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 24, 2026

WHAT A PLAY MOOKIE BETTS pic.twitter.com/RQdpZe1qy1 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 25, 2026

Alex Call so far this season! 👀🔥



- 27-100 (.270 BA)

- 1 HR

- 15 RBIs

- 19 R

- 16 BB pic.twitter.com/au15nCslW7 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) June 24, 2026

#Dodgers Teoscar Hernandez with a 449ft two-run bomb giving OKC the lead OKC 3 RNO 2 pic.twitter.com/1MQgcOP2Jw — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) June 25, 2026

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