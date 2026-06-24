Dodgers Lineup vs Twins: Kyle Tucker and Tommy Edman Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday and start their nine-game road trip with three straight wins.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 2-1, and then dominated on Tuesday night in a 12-3 victory.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers have two-way star Shohei Ohtani taking the mound as a pitcher and leading off as the designated hitter. The Dodgers are off on Thursday, which was likely a big factor in that decision.

After Thursday's off day, the Dodgers begin a three-game set with the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Alex Call, RF Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Outfielder Kyle Tucker, who exited Monday's game in the top of the second inning and didn't play Tuesday, remains out of the lineup, as expected.

Dalton Rushing, who was cleared from concussion protocol but hasn't played since exiting in the third inning of Monday's game, is back behind the plate.

Elsewhere, Tommy Edman is getting the day off, with Freeland starting at second base and Call starting in right field.

Ward is back in left field while the top of the lineup remains unchanged.

Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Ohtani is taking the mound for his 13th start of the season and will look to get back to his early-season dominance.

Ohtani allowed just five earned runs over his first 11 starts (61 innings) this season. He has seven earned runs over his last two starts (12.2 innings).

Overall, he has a 1.47 ERA with 78 strikeouts to 22 walks this year.

Opposite Ohtani will be the ace of the Twins in right-hander Joe Ryan.

Ryan was initially slated to start on Tuesday, but was scratched due to an illness, setting up a matchup of star pitchers on Wednesday.

Ryan has a 2.99 ERA across 16 starts this season, striking out 99 while walking just 18 over 87.1 innings of work.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Twins on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, June 24 is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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