Dodgers Notes: Dave Roberts Drops Roster Hint, NLDS Predictions, Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence
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Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal will kick off Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
The Dodgers are yet to name their starters for the rest of the series, but Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to pitch the next two games.
On Saturday morning, the Dodgers will announce their official 26-man roster for the NLDS.
On Friday, manager Dave Roberts provided a hint as to how many pitchers and position players will make up the squad.
“I do know we're going to go with 14 [position players] and 12 [pitchers], and now trying to figure out the bench bat, who are the extra players, is it going to be a pinch runner," Roberts said. "Yeah, I think that's kind of where we're at, and then finalizing the last reliever is always front of mind.”
In other news, the team at Dodgers On SI provided some expert predictions as to how the series will shake out. Atlanta had 94 regular season wins and is riding high after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the wild-card round on Thursday, but the Dodgers have had five days of rest and are looking to make history this October.
Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani broke his silence amid his recent activation from the injured list just in time to play in the final five regular season games of 2026. The four-time MVP isn't sure what is causing his nagging knee and biceps injuries, but is confident that he will manage it while he and his team do their best to collect 11 more wins.
“I haven't been able to get a good grasp of the root cause of all this," Ohtani said. "I think that process is going to happen during the offseason when I'm going to have a little bit more time to be able to address it. But as of now, it's something I'm just going to have to manage."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Announce NLDS Game 1 Starter vs Braves
Dodgers vs Braves Expert Predictions for NLDS Matchup
Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence on Injury, Andrew Friedman's Comments and More Before NLDS vs Braves
Forgotten Dodgers Pitcher Reveals He's Healthy, Could Factor Into Postseason
The Biggest Question Facing the Dodgers Before NLDS vs Braves
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson