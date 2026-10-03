Dodgers Notes: Dave Roberts Drops Roster Hint, NLDS Predictions, Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal will kick off Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Dodgers are yet to name their starters for the rest of the series, but Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to pitch the next two games.

On Saturday morning, the Dodgers will announce their official 26-man roster for the NLDS.

On Friday, manager Dave Roberts provided a hint as to how many pitchers and position players will make up the squad.

“I do know we're going to go with 14 [position players] and 12 [pitchers], and now trying to figure out the bench bat, who are the extra players, is it going to be a pinch runner," Roberts said. "Yeah, I think that's kind of where we're at, and then finalizing the last reliever is always front of mind.”

In other news, the team at Dodgers On SI provided some expert predictions as to how the series will shake out. Atlanta had 94 regular season wins and is riding high after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the wild-card round on Thursday, but the Dodgers have had five days of rest and are looking to make history this October.

Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani broke his silence amid his recent activation from the injured list just in time to play in the final five regular season games of 2026. The four-time MVP isn't sure what is causing his nagging knee and biceps injuries, but is confident that he will manage it while he and his team do their best to collect 11 more wins.

“I haven't been able to get a good grasp of the root cause of all this," Ohtani said. "I think that process is going to happen during the offseason when I'm going to have a little bit more time to be able to address it. But as of now, it's something I'm just going to have to manage."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Announce NLDS Game 1 Starter vs Braves

Dodgers vs Braves Expert Predictions for NLDS Matchup

Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence on Injury, Andrew Friedman's Comments and More Before NLDS vs Braves

Forgotten Dodgers Pitcher Reveals He's Healthy, Could Factor Into Postseason

The Biggest Question Facing the Dodgers Before NLDS vs Braves

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

It's OFFICIAL🚨🚨🚨



Tarik Skubal is the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 1 starter in the NLDS vs. the Braves⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ildZylhfFR — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 2, 2026

Bring on October baseball. pic.twitter.com/as9JwUmQjP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 3, 2026

"Keep doing what I've been doing to stay sharp, and I feel great."



Edwin Díaz sits down with @kirsten_watson before the #NLDS between the #Dodgers and the Braves. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/jdgn5NoKjQ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 3, 2026

"Are they beatable in this series? I don't think so, necessarily."@Ken_Rosenthal likes the Dodgers in the NLDS, but it's not like they're guaranteed to move on... pic.twitter.com/41pJsHYixV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 2, 2026

Mookie Betts’ season looked very different a few months ago.



Since August 25, he’s slashed .330/.427/.616 with a 1.026 OPS, 7 HR, 23 RBI, a 186 wRC+ and 2.1 fWAR. 🔥



The Dodgers are getting that Mookie back at the perfect time. 👀 pic.twitter.com/E1uwByFrzN — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 2, 2026

Shohei Ohtani took 23 swings in batting practice and hit 11 home runs today. pic.twitter.com/LzH3y9fxyr — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) October 3, 2026

Tarik Skubal said his career would feel "diminished" without a championship.



"It might upset people, but if the Dodgers don't win it all this year, maybe he goes chasing it again with them next year." 👀 pic.twitter.com/n2KwN2PpIx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 2, 2026

Freddie Freeman didn't put up his typical power numbers, but @TheMayorsOffice sees an adjustment to be made for the 3x World Series champ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ap2emIjixI — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 2, 2026

“I Like Our Dinosaurs”🦕



Dave Roberts On the Dodgers Being Called “Dinosaurs” by the new Padres owner.



(@THEREAL_DV) pic.twitter.com/XIAYWnSe1L — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) October 2, 2026

Ten years ago today, Vin Scully signed off the @Dodgers airwaves for the final time.



“You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you’ve ever needed me.” pic.twitter.com/TlGBHiafOI — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 2, 2026

To commemorate Freddie’s walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, we painted the seat blue where the ball landed in the Right Field Pavillion in Section 306, Row K, Seat 5. pic.twitter.com/Uyx0vDzCe1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 3, 2026

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