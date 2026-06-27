Dodgers Notes: Dave Roberts Talks Dalton Rushing, LA Could Trade Outfielder, Top Prospect Injured

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 7-1, on Friday night at Petco Park. The back-to-back defending champs fell to 52-30 on the year as they dropped the first of a three-game set in San Diego.

Former Dodger Walker Buehler earned the win for the Padres as he surrendered just one run across 5.1 innings of work. Right-hander Roki Sasaki wasn't able to record an out in the fifth inning, walking five and allowing three earned runs in the contest.

The lone run scored off of Buehler came from a Mookie Betts solo home run in the second. The Dodgers' offense was shut down the rest of the way.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently revealed what exactly he said to young catcher Dalton Rushing on Wednesday in the dugout. Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Rushing appeared to have a few disagreements during his start on Wednesday, which led to the skipper taking matters into his own hands.

“That’s all I was trying to do, was just keep him focused on not letting his emotions get the best of him, whether it be at bat or, Shohei’s trying to figure some things out,” Roberts said. “Just not losing sight of his job, and that’s to serve. He understood it. But he’s an emotional guy.”

Additionally, a teaminsider believes the Dodgers could trade a breakout outfielder at the deadline. A trade from last season that swapped former outfielder James Outman for right-hander Brock Stewart was the comparison for why a similar deal may be struck ahead of Aug. 3.

Finally, top pitching prospect River Ryan suffered an unfortunate injury that landed him back on the minor league injured list. According to a pair of team insiders, it is the same issue that put the right-hander on the shelf previously this season.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently said to The Athletic how much patience and care is involved with their top prospects, namely with someone like Ryan who has a history of injuries, including a 2024 Tommy John surgery.

“Especially with our young pitchers, as much patience as we can exercise when they’re coming back from a major surgery, the better,” Friedman said. “The level of intensity is different at the major league level than it is in the minor leagues.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals What He Said to Dalton Rushing in Viral Dugout Conversation

Dodgers Could Trade Breakout Outfielder This Deadline, Says Insider

Dodgers Top Prospect River Ryan Suffers Injury in Unfortunate Development

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Had Conversation With Struggling Hitter Leading to Breakthrough

Dave Roberts Says Dodgers 'Don't Lose Much' With Alex Call Replacing Kyle Tucker

Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Announces Exciting Injury Update, Reveals Return Timeline

Dodgers Release Lineup for Series Opener vs Walker Buehler, Padres

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Mookie Betts cracks the first pitch he sees and gives the @Dodgers the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/VIIWcD7G0n — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers "don't lose much" with Alex Call replacing Kyle Tucker in the lineup👀👀



He meant it as a compliment to Call but...😳😳 pic.twitter.com/KorVXh1doM — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 26, 2026

#Dodgers Miguel Rojas said his wife and kids are in Venezuela near where the earthquake struck. They are okay and he has been in daily contact with them. Edgardo Henriquez is from different parts of of country. They’re all safe. Teams will wear VZ on hats tonight to show support — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 26, 2026

The streak stays alive. 62 on base streak for #Dodgers top five prospect Mike Sirota #DodgersProspects pic.twitter.com/FtogDHYF7l — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) June 27, 2026

Teoscar Hernández homered for the third time this week on his rehab assignment pic.twitter.com/xw0Cx4N15W — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) June 27, 2026

Mookie Betts now has four homers over his last 11 games and has a .732 slugging percentage in that span. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 27, 2026

Join us on 8/1 and 8/2 for our all-inclusive Pregame Parties at 76 Station in the parking lot at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium!



🎟️: https://t.co/4KJlYZLm6M pic.twitter.com/YC8xbdtNko — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 26, 2026

The last time Shohei Ohtani faced the Padres... he put on a show 👀🔥



💎 5-for-10 (.500 AVG)⁰💎 .615 OBP⁰💎 1.615 OPS⁰💎 1 HR⁰💎 2 RBI



Another big series incoming? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/Fy6WNKonpl — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 26, 2026

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