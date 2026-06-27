Dodgers Notes: Dave Roberts Talks Dalton Rushing, LA Could Trade Outfielder, Top Prospect Injured
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 7-1, on Friday night at Petco Park. The back-to-back defending champs fell to 52-30 on the year as they dropped the first of a three-game set in San Diego.
Former Dodger Walker Buehler earned the win for the Padres as he surrendered just one run across 5.1 innings of work. Right-hander Roki Sasaki wasn't able to record an out in the fifth inning, walking five and allowing three earned runs in the contest.
The lone run scored off of Buehler came from a Mookie Betts solo home run in the second. The Dodgers' offense was shut down the rest of the way.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently revealed what exactly he said to young catcher Dalton Rushing on Wednesday in the dugout. Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Rushing appeared to have a few disagreements during his start on Wednesday, which led to the skipper taking matters into his own hands.
“That’s all I was trying to do, was just keep him focused on not letting his emotions get the best of him, whether it be at bat or, Shohei’s trying to figure some things out,” Roberts said. “Just not losing sight of his job, and that’s to serve. He understood it. But he’s an emotional guy.”
Additionally, a teaminsider believes the Dodgers could trade a breakout outfielder at the deadline. A trade from last season that swapped former outfielder James Outman for right-hander Brock Stewart was the comparison for why a similar deal may be struck ahead of Aug. 3.
Finally, top pitching prospect River Ryan suffered an unfortunate injury that landed him back on the minor league injured list. According to a pair of team insiders, it is the same issue that put the right-hander on the shelf previously this season.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently said to The Athletic how much patience and care is involved with their top prospects, namely with someone like Ryan who has a history of injuries, including a 2024 Tommy John surgery.
“Especially with our young pitchers, as much patience as we can exercise when they’re coming back from a major surgery, the better,” Friedman said. “The level of intensity is different at the major league level than it is in the minor leagues.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals What He Said to Dalton Rushing in Viral Dugout Conversation
Dodgers Could Trade Breakout Outfielder This Deadline, Says Insider
Dodgers Top Prospect River Ryan Suffers Injury in Unfortunate Development
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Had Conversation With Struggling Hitter Leading to Breakthrough
Dave Roberts Says Dodgers 'Don't Lose Much' With Alex Call Replacing Kyle Tucker
Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Announces Exciting Injury Update, Reveals Return Timeline
Dodgers Release Lineup for Series Opener vs Walker Buehler, Padres
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