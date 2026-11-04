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Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Tarik Skubal Backup Plans

Catch up on all the latest Dodgers news and notes.
Gabe Smallson|
Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Los Angeles Dodgers

A former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder retired at 28 years old and quickly joined the Colorado Rockies coaching staff. After he crossed paths with former Dodgers executive and current Rockies general manager Josh Brynes, it proved to plant the seed that eventually turned into the job waiting for him after his playing career.

In other news, there is a blockbuster trade proposal that would land one of baseball's brightest superstars into the Dodger Stadium infield. The would-be move not only makes the Dodgers younger — something that would be a benefit this offseason — but also adds some much-needed offense to the lineup (after a postseason that showed a severe lack of it, especially with runners in scoring position).

Finally, amid the uncertainty that exists with free agent Tarik Skubal, there are a few backup plans that have been presented should the two-time Cy Young award winner depart this offseason. Though the pitching roster had no shortage of talent before the trade, another elite pitcher in the rotation to potentially replace the southpaw may prove to be the piece that gets LA back into the Fall Classic.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, however, fans shouldn't be too cautious over a few backup plans after he recently reported that his sense is Skubal wants to return to LA.

"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."

It is no shock that the price to keep Skubal is going to be astronomical, but just how astronomical the final price tag is will have ripple effects throughout the baseball world. Two insiders projected the final number will be close to half-a-billion dollars, but the Dodgers have shown no recent signs of not spending big on top talent.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers Infielder Retires at 28, Joins Rockies' Coaching Staff

One Trade the Dodgers Could Swing That Would Totally Change Their Lineup

3 Backup Plans for the Dodgers if Tarik Skubal Leaves in Free Agency

Dodgers Free Agent Reliever Earns New 2-Year, $25 Million Contract Projection

Ex-Commissioner Calls Out Dodgers' Spending, Says MLB Needs Salary Cap

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Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.

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