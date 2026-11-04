Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Tarik Skubal Backup Plans

A former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder retired at 28 years old and quickly joined the Colorado Rockies coaching staff. After he crossed paths with former Dodgers executive and current Rockies general manager Josh Brynes, it proved to plant the seed that eventually turned into the job waiting for him after his playing career.

In other news, there is a blockbuster trade proposal that would land one of baseball's brightest superstars into the Dodger Stadium infield. The would-be move not only makes the Dodgers younger — something that would be a benefit this offseason — but also adds some much-needed offense to the lineup (after a postseason that showed a severe lack of it, especially with runners in scoring position).

Finally, amid the uncertainty that exists with free agent Tarik Skubal, there are a few backup plans that have been presented should the two-time Cy Young award winner depart this offseason. Though the pitching roster had no shortage of talent before the trade, another elite pitcher in the rotation to potentially replace the southpaw may prove to be the piece that gets LA back into the Fall Classic.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, however, fans shouldn't be too cautious over a few backup plans after he recently reported that his sense is Skubal wants to return to LA.

"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."

It is no shock that the price to keep Skubal is going to be astronomical, but just how astronomical the final price tag is will have ripple effects throughout the baseball world. Two insiders projected the final number will be close to half-a-billion dollars, but the Dodgers have shown no recent signs of not spending big on top talent.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers Infielder Retires at 28, Joins Rockies' Coaching Staff

One Trade the Dodgers Could Swing That Would Totally Change Their Lineup

3 Backup Plans for the Dodgers if Tarik Skubal Leaves in Free Agency

Dodgers Free Agent Reliever Earns New 2-Year, $25 Million Contract Projection

Ex-Commissioner Calls Out Dodgers' Spending, Says MLB Needs Salary Cap

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Happy 25th birthday to Roki Sasaki. Sasaki went through it all in his 1st MLB season - from can’t miss prospect to enormous disappointment to postseason hero. And after all of the ups and downs, he ended up being a WS champion. Hope he has many more in Dodger blue. pic.twitter.com/sECRaWnuVR — Dodger Cards (@dodgers_cards) November 4, 2026

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia has been projected to sign a 2-year, $25 million deal in free agency👀👀



Would you want to see the Dodgers bring him back on this deal? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oIA00tepvy — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 4, 2026

MLB has proposed delaying the implementation of a salary cap until the 2028 season while moving forward with the other elements of its labor proposal for 2027.



per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/s7nRBuI0Nx — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) November 3, 2026

The Dodgers have a history of trading for superstar rentals and watching them walk in free agency. 👀



⭐ Yu Darvish⁰⭐ Manny Machado⁰⭐ Max Scherzer⁰⭐ Trea Turner



Is Tarik Skubal next on this list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/akZ0P4IeNU — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 3, 2026

We came up with 3 backup plans for the Dodgers if Tarik Skubal leaves in free agency⬇️⬇️



There's plenty of other (cheaper) starting pitching options on the open market👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gNQlnUku4b — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 3, 2026

What should the Dodgers prioritize this offseason? 🤔



According to Jim Bowden, bullpen depth and getting younger should be at the top of the list.



He also sees opportunities to upgrade at 2B and LF, along with adding a right-handed platoon bat at 3B. pic.twitter.com/slWgaJWJeb — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 3, 2026

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