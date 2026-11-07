Dodgers Notes: Hitting Coach Shockingly Leaves, Tarik Skubal Prediction, Major Lineup Question
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The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to retain their entire coaching staff this offseason according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman last month, but a hitting coach suddenly left the staff after 12 years in the organization. Though the 42-year-old was reportedly offered a multi-year deal, the two sides could not agree on a new contract.
In other news, the name that most Dodgers fans would not like to see leave the organization is two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal as he is currently a free agent on the open market. During his time as a Dodger, the southpaw totaled an ERA of 2.61 across 10 regular season starts. In the postseason, he totaled a 2.45 mark over 11 innings (two starts).
As expected, he is not expected to be cheap in free agency, with some estimates nearing $500 million. A league insider, however, predicted Skubal will be back under one condition.
The prediction is similar to that of ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, who earlier this week stated his belief that the time Skubal spent in LA was more than enough to warrant a return.
"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."
Finally, there are many potential question marks on the roster after an abysmal offensive showing this past postseason. It is no secret that the Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball in terms of slugging, but there must be more dimensions to the lineup when the long ball isn't working. The team at Dodgers on SI looked at the most unresolved position for the Dodgers as they head into the offseason.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Hitting Coach Suddenly Leaves Dodgers After 12 Years in Organization
MLB Insider Predicts Dodgers Will Retain Tarik Skubal Under One Condition
The Biggest Unresolved Position in the Dodgers' Opening Day Lineup
Why Dodgers' Decision to Not Promote James Tibbs Could Suddenly Fast-Track His MLB Debut
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson