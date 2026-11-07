Dodgers Notes: Hitting Coach Shockingly Leaves, Tarik Skubal Prediction, Major Lineup Question

The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to retain their entire coaching staff this offseason according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman last month, but a hitting coach suddenly left the staff after 12 years in the organization. Though the 42-year-old was reportedly offered a multi-year deal, the two sides could not agree on a new contract.

In other news, the name that most Dodgers fans would not like to see leave the organization is two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal as he is currently a free agent on the open market. During his time as a Dodger, the southpaw totaled an ERA of 2.61 across 10 regular season starts. In the postseason, he totaled a 2.45 mark over 11 innings (two starts).

As expected, he is not expected to be cheap in free agency, with some estimates nearing $500 million. A league insider, however, predicted Skubal will be back under one condition.

The prediction is similar to that of ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, who earlier this week stated his belief that the time Skubal spent in LA was more than enough to warrant a return.

"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."

Finally, there are many potential question marks on the roster after an abysmal offensive showing this past postseason. It is no secret that the Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball in terms of slugging, but there must be more dimensions to the lineup when the long ball isn't working. The team at Dodgers on SI looked at the most unresolved position for the Dodgers as they head into the offseason.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Hitting Coach Suddenly Leaves Dodgers After 12 Years in Organization

MLB Insider Predicts Dodgers Will Retain Tarik Skubal Under One Condition

The Biggest Unresolved Position in the Dodgers' Opening Day Lineup

Why Dodgers' Decision to Not Promote James Tibbs Could Suddenly Fast-Track His MLB Debut

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

An MLB insider predicts Tarik Skubal will return to the Dodgers under one condition👀👀



Do you want to see LA go all in for Skubal? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/naZK0LHR0K — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 6, 2026

With all the Elly talk, I asked Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya in their mailbag if the Dodgers would look at adding INF help this winter



Not sure many fans are going to like the response pic.twitter.com/0LKtc5VCiC — Cody Snavely (Canelo) (@SnavelyCody6) November 6, 2026

The Dodgers are parting ways with hitting coach Aaron Bates, per @timdierkes pic.twitter.com/q78DWorqsr — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 6, 2026

Why the Dodgers' decision to NOT promote James Tibbs III in 2026 could actually be good news for him fast-tracking his MLB debut in 2027👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZA7isrTDYA — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 6, 2026

Kenley Jansen is just 2 saves away from 500 career saves. 👀



Should the Dodgers bring the former franchise closer back to LA? 🔵 pic.twitter.com/8gemxrYote — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 6, 2026

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