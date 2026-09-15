Dodgers Notes: Key Reliever Out for Season, Breakout Pitcher Demoted, All-Star Set to Join Bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-1, on Monday evening and improved to 91-59 on the year. The two-time defending champions clinched their 14th consecutive postseason berth and showed the baseball world why they are the favorites to three-peat.

Tarik Skubal fanned nine across seven scoreless innings on 90 pitches and allowed just three hits and one walk. Offensively, Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández each homered while Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz ruined shutout chances with a 457-foot missile of a solo home run (with a 114.1 mph exit velocity) with one out in the ninth.

Tarik Skubal, Filthy 89mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/IVt6hAaoBJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 15, 2026

Unfortunately, there was some more bad news from the pitching department as right-handed reliever Edgardo Henriquez was moved to the injured list and is not eligible to return for the remainder of the regular season. His 2.85 ERA and average fastball speed of 100.8 mph (ranking in the 100th percentile) will be missed for now, but the hope is that he can still make an impact when healthy in October.

In other news, a red-hot starting pitcher with one earned run and 15 strikeouts in his last 11.2 innings of work was demoted to Triple-A in a surprise move despite his production in those two dominant starts. It appears that LA is placing more importance on promoting a fresh arm for the bullpen rather than keeping a player with two options still available on the 28-man roster.

Especially with the postseason looming, the Dodgers will need to rely on the bullpen far more than they have already this season.

Finally, an All-Star pitcher acquired at the trade deadline is nearing the end of his minor league rehab assignment and his Dodgers debut, but will not be a part of the starting rotation. The southpaw has been bumped to the bullpen for the first time (in a full-time role) since the 2024 campaign as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Lose Top Reliever for Rest of Regular Season in Brutal Announcement

Dodgers Demote Red-Hot Starting Pitcher in Surprise Move

Dodgers Adding All-Star Pitcher to Bullpen in Surprise Late-Season Move

Josue De Paula Was Caught Off Guard by Dodgers' Decision

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Reds, With One Question Mark

Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Freddie Freeman Out as Injury Concern Grows

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Max Muncy said the quiet part out loud regarding the Dodgers' down season this year (read below)😳😳😳



Do you agree with his comments⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sfYUbgQLzX — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 14, 2026

Freddie Freeman is battling through a knee issue but, as @katiejwoo reminds us, the Dodgers aren't likely to put him on the IL.



Rest and recovery, and a first round bye are crucial for this banged up squad. pic.twitter.com/ZRldleyqtU — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) September 14, 2026

"The work ethic is even more impressive…it doesn't matter your personal results."



A month and a half into life with the Dodgers, Tarik Skubal shares the behind-the-scenes perspective he's gained as part of the organization, pointing to one trait that explains why they've been… pic.twitter.com/97CQ0hSS8B — Tyler Boronski (@TylerBoronski) September 15, 2026

And as we get closer to the postseason, Tarik Skubal decides it’s time to unleash the best start of his Dodgers career!



Postseason Skubal is loading… pic.twitter.com/SF8Ha6ydOf — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) September 15, 2026

The Dodgers are predicted to have competition from the Blue Jays for Tarik Skubal this offseason👀👀



Do you want to see LA do whatever it takes to bring back Skubal? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Jpqj00Ajuc — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 14, 2026

Dave Roberts provides updates on Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas and discusses facing the Reds after recently playing them at home. pic.twitter.com/4G0ptkdM3T — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 14, 2026

The hope is that Edgardo Henriquez can return for the postseason, but the Dodgers will know more after he undergoes a scan on his back/side area, per @SonjaMChen.



Hopefully this is nothing serious because the Dodgers really need his arm in October. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Obdwbzs6sg — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 15, 2026

Josue De Paula looking like Juan Soto 👀



He worked a walk and later stole his first career base after this pitch was confirmed a ball by ABS powered by T-Mobile



(MLB x @TMobile) pic.twitter.com/ufZQx3IT5j — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2026

Tarik Skubal tells Kirsten Watson that Will Smith called every pitch and he didn't shake him off once. #Dodgers — Wes Parker AF (@KodaDodger) September 15, 2026

Teo almost batted out of order, lol. pic.twitter.com/pTgPhCFu4Q — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 15, 2026

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