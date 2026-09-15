Dodgers Notes: Key Reliever Out for Season, Breakout Pitcher Demoted, All-Star Set to Join Bullpen
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-1, on Monday evening and improved to 91-59 on the year. The two-time defending champions clinched their 14th consecutive postseason berth and showed the baseball world why they are the favorites to three-peat.
Tarik Skubal fanned nine across seven scoreless innings on 90 pitches and allowed just three hits and one walk. Offensively, Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández each homered while Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz ruined shutout chances with a 457-foot missile of a solo home run (with a 114.1 mph exit velocity) with one out in the ninth.
Unfortunately, there was some more bad news from the pitching department as right-handed reliever Edgardo Henriquez was moved to the injured list and is not eligible to return for the remainder of the regular season. His 2.85 ERA and average fastball speed of 100.8 mph (ranking in the 100th percentile) will be missed for now, but the hope is that he can still make an impact when healthy in October.
In other news, a red-hot starting pitcher with one earned run and 15 strikeouts in his last 11.2 innings of work was demoted to Triple-A in a surprise move despite his production in those two dominant starts. It appears that LA is placing more importance on promoting a fresh arm for the bullpen rather than keeping a player with two options still available on the 28-man roster.
Especially with the postseason looming, the Dodgers will need to rely on the bullpen far more than they have already this season.
Finally, an All-Star pitcher acquired at the trade deadline is nearing the end of his minor league rehab assignment and his Dodgers debut, but will not be a part of the starting rotation. The southpaw has been bumped to the bullpen for the first time (in a full-time role) since the 2024 campaign as a member of the Kansas City Royals.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Lose Top Reliever for Rest of Regular Season in Brutal Announcement
Dodgers Demote Red-Hot Starting Pitcher in Surprise Move
Dodgers Adding All-Star Pitcher to Bullpen in Surprise Late-Season Move
Josue De Paula Was Caught Off Guard by Dodgers' Decision
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Reds, With One Question Mark
Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Freddie Freeman Out as Injury Concern Grows
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson