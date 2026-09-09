Dodgers Notes: Magic Number Shrinks, Shohei Ohtani Absence Raises Eyebrows, LA Pitcher Thought Career Was Over

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 3-2, on Tuesday evening and improved to 88-57 on the year.

Reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal struck out five across 7.1 innings of work and allowed two earned runs off of four hits. Teoscar Hernández went 3-for-3 at the plate while Will Smith hit a first-inning solo home run, his first long ball since May 29th.

Following the win, the magic number for the Dodgers to clinch the National League West division is 7. This would be their 13th division win in the last 14 seasons and fifth consecutive NL West title.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani didn't play on Tuesday, despite a long-awaited return to the lineup on Monday night. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters before the game why the four-time MVP was once again off the lineup card.

“Talking to the training staff, it’s more the thought of, ‘Let’s build him up slowly,'” Roberts said. “So I think a day here or there is not the worst thing, to make sure overall that his body feels as close to 100% as possible.”

In other news, right-hander Bobby Miller made his season debut on Sunday and earned the win, his first in over two calendar years. The 27-year-old was asked if he had any doubts about a return to the big leagues and spoke honestly after the game.

“I’d say earlier this year, yeah,” Miller said. “But the way I started feeling lately, out of the ’pen with my last few outings in Triple-A, I really just started to have sort of like an ‘F it’ mentality out there. Whatever happens, happens. Don’t pitch tense out there."

Roberts spoke on the injury-plagued battle back to MLB for Miller and the fight that he has displayed throughout the entire process.

“I give him a lot of credit for continuing to fight to be a part of this,” Roberts said. “He could have easily cashed in the season. Coming out of spring training, he was hurt, and really never got any traction as far as health. And there was good, there was not good, and to continue to persevere — that says a lot about the character.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani is Out Just One Day After Return

Dodgers' Bobby Miller Thought His MLB Career Was Over Before Surprise Promotion

Pitcher Traded By Dodgers Stayed Back to Cheer on Teammates From Stands

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani May Not Be Done Missing Games With Injury

Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Shohei Ohtani Out in Concerning Development

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Let the countdown for the NL West begin. pic.twitter.com/PbTSuBkqBg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2026

Dave Roberts revealed the reason for Shohei Ohtani's absence from the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday⬇️⬇️



It's possible Ohtani misses more games over the last three weeks of the regular season...😳😳 pic.twitter.com/cLgOUoTffZ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 8, 2026

Cruise control from Tarik! pic.twitter.com/vBBfuDiDPL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2026

Edwin Díaz is slated for a back-to-back starting Wednesday. If he comes out well, he could rejoin the Dodgers as soon as Sunday in Miami. Roki Sasaki could rejoin the team during the next road trip as well. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 8, 2026

Tarik Skubal goes his longest distance as a Dodger — 7 1/3 innings after getting the first out of the 8th inning.



Edgardo Henriquez takes over. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) September 9, 2026

It's nice to have you back, Will. pic.twitter.com/AZgPMTHgsG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2026

"The pitching staff has been carrying us this second half. They've been throwing the ball really well."



Miguel Rojas discusses facing the LP Lodolo, the 5-game winning streak, and playing alongside Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/AL2JI6UliV — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 9, 2026

SIX IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/VOXUX51KVJ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 9, 2026

A couple of #Dodgers DFA resolutions: Both Alek Thomas and Ben Rortvedt cleared waivers and accepted assignments to OKC. Both are with the team today. Thomas in starting lineup. Rortvedt expected to start tomorrow. — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) September 8, 2026

Join us at the ballpark on 9/23 for the Miguel Rojas Experience and get a photo and autograph with Miggy, a pregame tour and more!



🎟️: https://t.co/LQypEjk2J0 pic.twitter.com/AK7Too7nQp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2026

Dave Roberts speaks with the media ahead of game 2 of #Dodgers vs. Reds. pic.twitter.com/75le3wMB4H — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 9, 2026

Celebrating Dia de Los Dodgers at the ballpark presented by General Mills. pic.twitter.com/1lrwVshPX5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2026

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