Dodgers Notes: Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing Injury Updates, Brock Stewart Embarrassed, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers thrashed the Minnesota Twins, 12-3, on Tuesday and improved to 51-29 on the year.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski completed seven innings of work, striking out three and allowing a pair of earned runs en route to his ninth win of the year. His ERA dropped to 2.71, good for the 10th-lowest in MLB among qualified starting pitchers.

The offense was clearly firing on all cylinders as LA had 17 hits, tying their most in 2026 thus far. After a 2-2 tie entering the third inning, the Dodgers put up three runs in the fourth and later hung five runs on the Twins in the ninth inning to add insult to injury.

Speaking of injuries, Dalton Rushing has a positive update, courtesty of manager Dave Roberts. After a foul tip was hit off of his mask on Monday, he cleared concussion protocol but was still held out of Tuesday's contest.

“From what I hear, he said he’s good to go,” Roberts said. “That doesn’t carry too much weight until I hear from the medical staff, but it is good to know that he said he’s good to go.”

As for Kyle Tucker and the back spasms that caused him to leave Monday's game, Roberts said he will keep the outfielder out for the remainder of the series in Minnesota. Friday's series opener against the San Diego Padres appears to be when Tucker will try to make his return.

“Ideally, he would swing the bat [Wednesday] and do some type of activity to go into the off day,” Roberts said, “but if he doesn’t, then we’ll have probably a tough decision on Friday.”

In other news, right-handed reliever Brock Stewart finally made his return to the mound on Tuesday after appearing in just two games this year due to various injuries.

He admitted that he is embarrassed by his barrage of injuries but looks to be back on the mound for the long run.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Brock Stewart Admits He's Embarrassed by Constant Injuries

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Still Trying to Get Better at Controlling Emotions

MLB Threatened to Fine Dodgers' Blake Treinen for Writing on Hat

Dodgers Manager Clearly Lays Out What Kyle Tucker Needs to Fix

Dodgers vs Twins Game on Tuesday Won't Start on Time

Dodgers Lineup vs Twins: Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing Out With Injury

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Chuckie Robinson gets his first hit as a Dodger! pic.twitter.com/PY0p2xOnXY — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 24, 2026

Teoscar Hernández hit a NUKE in his rehab game this evening 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/iuqqPki29j — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 24, 2026

Dodgers RHP Brock Stewart admitted he's "embarrassed" by his constant injuries since joining LA ahead of last year's trade deadline⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rzn66oFU29 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 23, 2026

Shohei Ohtani will hit during his pitching start tomorrow, per @FabianArdaya pic.twitter.com/IkQSO8z4Tq — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 24, 2026

Freddie Freeman is now in sole possession of the 28th spot on the all-time leaderboard with 566 career doubles. He extends the Dodgers' to 6-2 with his second double of the game. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 24, 2026

Justin Wrobleski SHOVED once again tonight 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/F1kjF4VAlI — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 24, 2026

101 mph sinker from Edgardo. 😳 pic.twitter.com/KDcZdFVoU0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 24, 2026

Tommy Edman puts the Dodgers ahead early! pic.twitter.com/Tbs6qJREQ3 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 24, 2026

A homer from the hometown kid! pic.twitter.com/LjziFpeFuD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 24, 2026

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