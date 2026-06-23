Dodgers vs Twins Game on Tuesday Won't Start on Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday, June 23 has been delayed due to inclement weather.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET. However, rain at Target Field has pushed back the start time.

It’s raining over Target Field, and there’s plenty more precipitation in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/2g18y7ZG1O — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 23, 2026

When Will Dodgers vs Twins Start on Tuesday?

First pitch for Dodgers vs. Twins on Tuesday, June 23 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. ET.

That is 7:05 p.m. local time in Minnesota.

We are starting tonight's game in an @uponor rain delay. First pitch will be at 7:05. pic.twitter.com/kMp65e8c7G — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 23, 2026

Dodgers vs Twins Preview on Tuesday

The Dodgers are Twins are getting set for the second of three games this week in Minnesota.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 2-1, behind solo home runs by Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman and six hitless innings from Eric Lauer.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers are handing the ball to left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who's coming off six shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in his most recent start. Overall, he's 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA across 79.1 innings this season.

Opposite Wrobleski will be left-hander Kendry Rojas, who has a 1.26 ERA across 14.1 innings this season. He's getting a spot start after coming off the injured list on Sunday.

The Dodgers lineup will be without Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing, who each left Monday's game due to injury. Here's the full Dodgers lineup:

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, LF Max Muncy, 3B Alex Call, RF Alex Freeland, 2B Chuckie Robinson, C

Kyle Tucker Injury Update

Tucker, who left Monday's game due to back spasms, spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday's game.

He said he's "pretty confident" he won't have to go on the injured list, adding his back "just tightened up" on Monday.

Manager Dave Roberts said Tucker will likely miss the rest of the series in Minnesota (Tuesday and Wednesday). The team is then off on Thursday before they begin a series with the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Dalton Rushing Injury Update

As for Rushing, he exited Monday's game in the bottom of the third inning as the team wanted to make sure he didn't have a concussion after getting hit with a foul tip.

Rushing passed the initial concussion test on Monday, and Roberts said he still has to clear a second round of concussion testing on Tuesday.

If he does, Roberts hopes the catcher will be available off the bench. For now, Chuckie Robinson is the starting catcher.

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