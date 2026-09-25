Dodgers Notes: LA Clinches First-Round Bye, Dalton Rushing Returning, Edwin Diaz Postseason Closer?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 4-2, on Thursday evening and fell to 97-62 on the year.

Tyler Glasnow struck out 11 batters and allowed three earned runs off of three hits across 6.2 innings. Offensively, Mookie Betts scored on a balk in the eighth to cap off a three-hit night while Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman each secured two hits apiece.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers have officially clinched a first-round bye and will forgo the wild-card round. Their postseason officially begins in the NLDS thanks to a loss by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

In other news, catcher Dalton Rushing has some positive health news after heading back to the injured list with a partially torn UCL in his elbow. Manager Dave Roberts revealed when fans can expect to see the backstop activated from the IL.

Finally, Roberts spoke on the prospect of right-hander Edwin Díaz being trusted as the closer in the postseason.

“In a perfect world, as we all know the world’s not perfect, I would love [a set closer],” Roberts said. “I think if there’s an opportunity, for example, for Tanner [Scott] to pitch a high-leverage inning in the seventh or the eighth inning, it’s just hard to pass that up if he’s the best option right there. Because you just don’t know where the ninth inning is going to be."

As for the improvement he has seen from Díaz — zeo earned runs and eight strikeouts in his four outings since returning from the injured list — it appears to come from a confidence not seen in quite some time.

“I think he’s in as good a spot as he’s been in all year, mentally, physically. The ball is coming out well,” Roberts said. “Yeah, I think that swagger is starting to come back, and I like the way that the energy that he’s exuding, it’s real. It’s something for us to build on.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dave Roberts Announces Dalton Rushing News Ahead of Dodgers vs Padres Series Finale

Dodgers Considering Edwin Diaz for Postseason Closer Despite Disastrous Season

Dodgers' James Tibbs Makes History Not Seen in Over 40 Years Amid Dominant Season

Dodgers Star Hopeful He'll Avoid Major Offseason Surgery

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Will Smith Out, Shohei Ohtani Leading Off

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The best fans in baseball.



For the second straight season, over four million of you have joined us at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Thank you for always supporting us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Wj0rwWtuQS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 25, 2026

This game got interesting for a second lol pic.twitter.com/ccSqWOULRk — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) September 25, 2026

"It's gonna be an exciting postseason so just ride with us."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers fall to the San Diego Padres, 4-2 in the regular season home finale. pic.twitter.com/u8HVoDB4Ho — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 25, 2026

The Dodgers will be getting Dalton Rushing back before the end of the regular season🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/J2ETwtMwWQ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 24, 2026

"I feel like I'm in a pretty good rhythm right now, so it's perfect time to bring it in to the postseason."



Tyler Glasnow (L (5-2), 6.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 K, 91 P) recaps his outing and discusses how he feels following his final tune-up before the postseason. pic.twitter.com/ZvzVt4K8zj — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 25, 2026

Dalton Rushing is hopeful he'll be able to avoid offseason surgery for his elbow injury. He's also hopeful he'll be able to make an impact in the postseason for the Dodgers⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6ZhnsbX7zm — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 24, 2026

Josue De Paula already collected hits this year for the Double-A @TulsaDrillers and Major League @Dodgers ... now he adds one for the Triple-A @OKC_comets!



See what else MLB's No. 6 prospect has in store for FREE: https://t.co/ahTqRXc0l3 pic.twitter.com/P6vhUpVAeA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 25, 2026

It’s Godzilla Minus Zero Night presented by TOHO! pic.twitter.com/GY7JI72Qek — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 25, 2026

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