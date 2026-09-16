Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Josue De Paula and Max Muncy Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 4-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tarik Skubal. Then, they won Tuesday's game, 4-0, behind seven shutout innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Dodgers starting pitching the last two days in their series against the Reds:



Tarik Skubal: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 90 pitches

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 91 pitches



This is just unfair. pic.twitter.com/5jZ6qZ0KF5 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 16, 2026

On Wednesday, LA has another superstar pitcher on the mound in left-hander Blake Snell.

“When you’re writing in the lineup and you see those guys, and one trying to up the other guy, and then now you got Snell going [Wednesday] — you feel good about preventing runs,” manager Dave Roberts said.

“A team like the Reds right now, where they’re scuffling a little bit, it’s daunting when you see a starter like those guys that we’re running out there.”

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Snell is looking to continue his run of dominance since returning from midseason elbow surgery.

The left-hander has gone 4-0 with a 1.04 ERA across six starts, striking out 46 while allowing zero home runs over 34.2 innings of work.

Snell, who pitched 5.2 innings in his most recent start, is still looking to go deeper into games moving forward. He hasn't pitched more than six innings in any of his six starts.

“I mean the goal, at worst is definitely six for me,” Snell said. “I also know that I can go seven, eight, nine. I know I’m able to do it. So for me not to, I just have to get more efficient early in the game. I feel like once I get past the first couple innings, I start cruising and start figuring it out."

Opposite Snell will be left-hander Andrew Abbott, who's 6-11 with a 4.78 ERA and 120 strikeouts over 154.1 innings this season.

He's allowed seven earned runs in two of his last three starts, and has a 7.71 ERA since the start of August.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, CF Mookie Betts, SS Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, DH Miguel Rojas, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Kiké Hernández, 3B Alex Call, LF

Josue De Paula, Max Muncy and Alex Freeland are out of the lineup with the left-handed pitcher on the mound.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 16 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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