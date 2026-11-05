Dodgers Notes: LA Loses 11 Players to Free Agency, Tarik Skubal Suitors, Opening Day Lineup Projection
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The Los Angeles Dodgers officially lost 11 more players to free agency. Xix of the 11 minor league players were pitchers, and only one of them made it to the majors in 2026.
In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal has seven teams — including the Dodgers — who are expected to pursue him as this offseason intensifies. An ESPN insider spoke on the potential clubs that will shell out a contract that some have projected to get close to $500 million.
Skubal would reportedly "love" to return to the Dodgers, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."
Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, spoke on the union between his prized southpaw and the Dodgers shortly after the trade deadline. Perhaps it was a thinly-veiled hint that the Dodgers would get some sort of advantage by renting his services before the offseason.
“It’s great for both the Dodgers and for Tarik that they both get to know one another quite well and determine more about what the future may hold for them,” Boras said to the California Post after the trade to Los Angeles. “There’s nothing like getting to know how a franchise works and your role in it."
Finally, the staff at Dodgers on SI predicted what the Dodgers starting lineup will look like come 2027. Regardless of when the season begins due to an impending lockout, the sting of a postseason run that ended far too early will perhaps be enough of a reason for a new look in order to get back to the mountaintop next season.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Lose 11 More Players to Free Agency
Seven Teams Emerge in Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Free Agency Sweepstakes
Projecting the Dodgers 2027 Opening Day Lineup: What Changes Can Be Made?
What MLB's Impending Lockout Could Mean for the Dodgers' Spending and Future
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson