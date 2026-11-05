Dodgers Notes: LA Loses 11 Players to Free Agency, Tarik Skubal Suitors, Opening Day Lineup Projection

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially lost 11 more players to free agency. Xix of the 11 minor league players were pitchers, and only one of them made it to the majors in 2026.

In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal has seven teams — including the Dodgers — who are expected to pursue him as this offseason intensifies. An ESPN insider spoke on the potential clubs that will shell out a contract that some have projected to get close to $500 million.

Skubal would reportedly "love" to return to the Dodgers, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."

Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, spoke on the union between his prized southpaw and the Dodgers shortly after the trade deadline. Perhaps it was a thinly-veiled hint that the Dodgers would get some sort of advantage by renting his services before the offseason.

“It’s great for both the Dodgers and for Tarik that they both get to know one another quite well and determine more about what the future may hold for them,” Boras said to the California Post after the trade to Los Angeles. “There’s nothing like getting to know how a franchise works and your role in it."

Finally, the staff at Dodgers on SI predicted what the Dodgers starting lineup will look like come 2027. Regardless of when the season begins due to an impending lockout, the sting of a postseason run that ended far too early will perhaps be enough of a reason for a new look in order to get back to the mountaintop next season.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Lose 11 More Players to Free Agency

Seven Teams Emerge in Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Free Agency Sweepstakes

Projecting the Dodgers 2027 Opening Day Lineup: What Changes Can Be Made?

What MLB's Impending Lockout Could Mean for the Dodgers' Spending and Future

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers minor league pitchers that are Rule 5 eligible:



In Triple-A -

Christian Zazueta

Adam Serwinowski

Jackson Ferris

Patrick Copen

Christian Romero



In Double-A -

Luke Fox

Jarred Karros

Peter Huebeck

Wyatt Crowell

Tyler Gough

Payton Martin



In Single-A -

Hyun-Seok Jang



If… — Dodgers Tailgate (@DodgersTailgate) November 5, 2026

Seven teams are expected to be big players in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. It's possible more teams join the fray, too👀👀



How aggressive do you want to see the Dodgers in their efforts to retain Skubal?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rShNcAUo88 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 4, 2026

Which Dodgers team was better: 2020, 2024 or 2025? pic.twitter.com/Onr2AAGv3B — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) November 5, 2026

The Dodgers have officially lost 11 more players to free agency🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/se5Y2lALut — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 4, 2026

Happy 59th birthday to Eric Karros. No one has hit more home runs as a Los Angeles Dodger than Karros, who had 5 seasons of 30 or more homers. And his NL Rookie of the Year honor in 1992 set off a streak of 5 straight Dodgers to win the award. All in all, a great Dodger. pic.twitter.com/FiYx485NH8 — Dodger Cards (@dodgers_cards) November 4, 2026

Chase Harlan is headed to the Fall Stars Game!



The @Dodgers No. 9 prospect is batting .276 with a .989 OPS this Fall. Harlan is also tied for the second-most homers this Fall (5). Catch Chase and the rest of the Fall Stars in action THIS SUNDAY at 6PM MST pic.twitter.com/bAlCYDwoPP — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 4, 2026

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