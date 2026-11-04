Dodgers Officially Lose 11 More Players to Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially lost 11 more players to free agency, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Here's a look at all 11 players who have elected to leave the organization as minor leaguers and enter free agency.

Pitchers

Charlie Barnes, LHP

One of the lone players on this list who played for the Dodgers at the major league level in 2026, Barnes had a 6.30 ERA across 10 innings for LA. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, he had a 3.70 ERA over 56 innings.

The 31-year-old also played for the Chicago Cubs in 2026 before being claimed off waivers by the Dodgers. He was designated for assignment multiple times by LA but continued to remain with the organization.

Cole Irvin, LHP

Irvin made one appearance for the Dodgers this year — his first MLB outing since 2024 — allowing six runs over six innings against the Boston Red Sox. He had a 3.33 ERA across 28 starts at Triple-A OKC.

The 32-year-old has a career 4.58 ERA over seven seasons (599 innings) at the MLB level.

Nick Robertson, RHP

A seventh-round pick by the Dodgers in 2019, Robertson debuted with LA in 2023 before being traded to the Boston Red Sox. He's bounced around with the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB level before returning to LA this offseason.

He had a 1.80 ERA across 24 appearances in OKC.

Jerming Rosario, RHP

The Dodgers signed Rosario as an international free agent in 2018, and he spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A. The 24-year-old had a 3.99 ERA across 52 relief appearances with 80 strikeouts over 65.1 innings.

Ryder Ryan, RHP

Ryan last pitched at the MLB level in 2024, but joined the Dodgers organization this offseason. The 31-year-old had a 5.19 ERA across 76.1 innings in Triple-A.

He's the older brother of River Ryan, who the Dodgers traded to the Detroit Tigers in the Tarik Skubal trade.

Christian Suarez, LHP

Suarez joined the Dodgers in 2018 as an international free agent. The 25-year-old spent the entire 2026 season at Double-A Tulsa, accruing a 4.67 ERA over 69.1 innings.

Position Players

Ryan Fitzgerald, 3B

Fitzgerald made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2025, hitting .296 across 24 games with four home runs and an OPS of .758.

He was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers in January and slashed .315/.375/.485 across 137 games at Triple-A OKC with 16 home runs, 102 RBIs and an OPS of .861.

Matt Gorski, 1B

Gorski made his MLB debut with the PIttsburgh Pirates in 2025, hitting .195 with two home runs and an OPS of .605 across 15 games.

He joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal last July and hit .223 with an OPS of .697 across 41 games for the OKC Comets.

Jose Meza, OF

Meza, 23, has been with the Dodgers organization since 2019. He spent the entire 2026 season at High-A Great Lakes, hitting .245 with 10 home runs and an OPS of .712.

Chadwick Tromp, C

The Dodgers signed Tromp this past August amid injuries to their catchers. He appeared in 18 games for OKC, while also spending time with the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves this year.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 88 career MLB games since making his debut in 2020, hitting .208 with an OPS of .559.

Nelson Quiroz, C

The Dodgers signed Quiroz as an international free agent in 2019. In 14 games at Double-A this year, he hit .288 with an OPS of .776.

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