Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Miguel Rojas Away From Team, NLDS Start Times Revealed
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The Los Angeles Dodgers will soon embark on their postseason journey, but in the meantime, made a roster move to activate a key pitcher before Saturday's National League Division Series.
Manager Dave Roberts reiterated the importance of having the bye week (a five-day break, as opposed to one or two for wild-card round participants) that has allowed so many — including the recently-activated hurler — to get crucial rest days.
“I think he’s one of those guys that getting the bye has really benefited,” Roberts said. “He’ll throw another live or sim game to some hitters. ... Then he should be ready to go. And given the body of work, what he’s done, the unique skill set could be huge for us, will be huge for us.”
In other news, veteran Miguel Rojas will temporarily be away from the team due to a personal reason. He is scheduled to be back in time for Game 1 of the NLDS, but revealed that this engagement was something he originally planned to undergo in January, so as not to conflict with the season in the way that it has.
Additionally, there is a health update regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is five games removed from being activated off of the injured list for the first time as a Dodger.
Ohtani is another on the (somewhat long) list of Dodgers who are reaping the benefits of a bye week before a highly-anticipated postseason run. Especially with an October campaign as important as chasing a third-consecutive World Series title, Roberts touched on how critical it is that the two-time defending champions can get a healthy version of — when thriving — the best baseball player on the planet.
"I think for me, it's just the health," Roberts said. "I think that he did everything he could to manage it, all the while being somewhat compromised. And I think that he's going to be as healthy and feel as good as he's felt."
Finally, with the San Diego Padres' sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round, the Dodgers know when they'll be playing in the first two games of the NLDS.
Game 1 will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
The Dodgers are just waiting to find out the opponent. The winner of Thursday's Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies game will hop on a plane and head to LA ahead of this weekend.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Make Roster Move, Activate Key Pitcher Off Injured List Before NLDS
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas to Leave Team for Unusual Reason Before NLDS
Dodgers Manager Makes Bold Shohei Ohtani Declaration Ahead of NLDS
Andrew Friedman Has Surprising Response to Dodgers' Postseason Closer Decision
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Declines to Announce NLDS Starting Pitchers, But The Decision is Obvious
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson