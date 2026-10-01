Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Miguel Rojas Away From Team, NLDS Start Times Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers will soon embark on their postseason journey, but in the meantime, made a roster move to activate a key pitcher before Saturday's National League Division Series.

Manager Dave Roberts reiterated the importance of having the bye week (a five-day break, as opposed to one or two for wild-card round participants) that has allowed so many — including the recently-activated hurler — to get crucial rest days.

“I think he’s one of those guys that getting the bye has really benefited,” Roberts said. “He’ll throw another live or sim game to some hitters. ... Then he should be ready to go. And given the body of work, what he’s done, the unique skill set could be huge for us, will be huge for us.”

In other news, veteran Miguel Rojas will temporarily be away from the team due to a personal reason. He is scheduled to be back in time for Game 1 of the NLDS, but revealed that this engagement was something he originally planned to undergo in January, so as not to conflict with the season in the way that it has.

Additionally, there is a health update regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is five games removed from being activated off of the injured list for the first time as a Dodger.

Ohtani is another on the (somewhat long) list of Dodgers who are reaping the benefits of a bye week before a highly-anticipated postseason run. Especially with an October campaign as important as chasing a third-consecutive World Series title, Roberts touched on how critical it is that the two-time defending champions can get a healthy version of — when thriving — the best baseball player on the planet.

"I think for me, it's just the health," Roberts said. "I think that he did everything he could to manage it, all the while being somewhat compromised. And I think that he's going to be as healthy and feel as good as he's felt."

Finally, with the San Diego Padres' sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round, the Dodgers know when they'll be playing in the first two games of the NLDS.

Game 1 will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers are just waiting to find out the opponent. The winner of Thursday's Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies game will hop on a plane and head to LA ahead of this weekend.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Make Roster Move, Activate Key Pitcher Off Injured List Before NLDS

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas to Leave Team for Unusual Reason Before NLDS

Dodgers Manager Makes Bold Shohei Ohtani Declaration Ahead of NLDS

Andrew Friedman Has Surprising Response to Dodgers' Postseason Closer Decision

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Declines to Announce NLDS Starting Pitchers, But The Decision is Obvious

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had a surprising response when asked about the team's postseason closer👀👀



Who do you want to see as the closer this postseason? Edwin Diaz, Tanner Scott or Roki Sasaki?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0hjknXYXNZ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 30, 2026

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to THREE-PEAT as World Series champions, Mookie Betts is going to be a BIG reason why. 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/lX7fe3jb5M — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 1, 2026

The Phillies will take on the Braves in the deciding Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series at 8pm ET on NBC and Peacock.



And see below for Division Series schedules beginning on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/VIOlsQ0Iyf — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2026

Alex Vesia has been one of the Dodgers’ most reliable relievers, especially over his last 15 appearances. 🤯🔥



13.2 IP

0.66 ERA

0.51 WHIP

16 K / 2 BB



He’s been absolutely dominant heading into October. 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/YTeGC6dtEc — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 30, 2026

Mookie Betts career postseason numbers 🤔👀



.253 AVG || .343 OBP || .397 SLG

8 HR

42 RBI

58 R

50 BB



Could Mookie Betts have a great October this time around? pic.twitter.com/riY22eUpr5 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) September 30, 2026

Never forget what Yoshinobu Yamamoto did in Game 7. 🥹🔥



Nearly 100 pitches the night before.



Then he came out of the bullpen and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings to close out the World Series. 🏆 https://t.co/RQs70l6TtO — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 30, 2026

Shohei Ohtani’s home run in Game 3 of the World Series against the Blue Jays.



They had a meeting on the mound before this pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/BFDymYP5MN https://t.co/i5GULxC4K9 — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) September 30, 2026

Will Smith has quietly been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since September 6. 🔥



.354/.467/.667

1.133 OPS

4 HR

9 RBI

206 wRC+

1.0 fWAR



The Dodgers are getting hot at the right time, and Smith is a huge reason why. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lxDQOo77GA — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 30, 2026

Bringing every fan closer to the action.



Dodgers x @GetSpectrum pic.twitter.com/FbV0r2NJUK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 30, 2026

The Dodgers have a very interesting bullpen decision to make for the postseason. 👀🔥



Assuming Yamamoto, Skubal, Snell, Glasnow, Scott, Phillips, Sasaki, Vesia and Díaz are locks, that leaves just 3 spots for these 6 pitchers.



Which three make the postseason roster? 🏆👇 pic.twitter.com/jnLi1ivZ05 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 30, 2026

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