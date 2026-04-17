Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Dave Roberts’ Bold Prediction, Shohei Ohtani Revenue Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a trade on Thursday, acquiring a pitcher from the Baltimore Orioles. The 27-year-old right-hander is a former top pitching prospect for Baltimore and has struck out nine batters across 5.1 innings of work (five appearances) at the Triple-A level this season.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts made a bold prediction regarding his belief that someone on his pitching staff will toss a no-hitter this year.

"We almost had one in Baltimore; it wouldn't surprise me. I do think so," Roberts said. "There's a few guys who have that ability, the efficiency, the strike-throwing, putting the ball in play softly, can field his position. There are a lot of things that kind of lend itself to a no-hitter, so it wouldn't surprise me."

Last season, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was just one out away from a no-no of his own, but a Jackson Holliday solo shot broke up the bid (and the Dodgers eventually lost the game in heartbreaking fashion thanks to the faltering bullpen).

Finally, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is reportedly making the Dodgers over $200 million a year on his own. From his value in the batter's box to the mound to the global interest he generates, the fact that Ohtani's salary is $2 million a year due to deferred payments truly makes him by far the best value contract in baseball.

In Ohtani's two full seasons on the Dodgers, he has earned consecutive MVP awards, became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases in the same season, and perhaps most importantly, delivered two championships. The best part for Dodgers fans is that the 2026 campaign is only the third of Ohtani's 10-year contract.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Orioles

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Bold No-Hitter Prediction for 2026 Season

Dodgers Making Over $200 Million Per Year From Shohei Ohtani: Report

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Plans to Never Watch Game 7 of 2025 World Series Again

Dodgers Catcher Makes Bold Shohei Ohtani Claim After Dominating Mets

How Are Michael Conforto, James Outman, Dustin May, Other Former Dodgers Doing in 2026?

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Message on Roki Sasaki Potentially Moving to Bullpen

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Yeah… Tanner Scott is SO back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/40JPRKrTEj — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) April 17, 2026

The Dodgers have made a trade, acquiring RHP Chayce McDermott from the Orioles for RHP Axel Perez.



McDermott was the Orioles' top pitching prospect a year ago. He has a high strikeout rate and swing-and-miss stuff.



He's struggled in limited MLB action and was DFA'd last week. pic.twitter.com/gAoJlyVYgT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 16, 2026

LA Dodgers star Will Klein was gifted a baseball glove with his favorite Pokemon Tyranitar inside



His other favorites are “Nidoking, Flygon and Swampert” pic.twitter.com/fW4HLXdSlH — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 17, 2026

Dodgers haven’t had a “backup catcher” like this pic.twitter.com/wlF1xRRhEu — Nate (@dodgernate) April 16, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.