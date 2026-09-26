Dodgers Notes: LA Options Infielder, Dave Roberts’ Message to Josue De Paula, Blake Snell’s Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 2-0, on Friday night and improved to 98-62 on the year.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal unleashed another masterpiece with seven scoreless innings, 10 strikeouts, no walks and just three hits allowed. Offensively, Will Smith had a three-hit evening while two second inning solo home runs were collected by Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages (his first home run since being activated off the injured list).

Ahead of Friday's game, the Dodgers demoted an infielder to make room on the roster to activate catcher Dalton Rushing. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on the kind of role fans can expect from Rushing down the stretch.

“At the most it would be three pinch-hit at-bats, so just conduct at-bats and see what you got,” Roberts said. “Just the circumstances of his situation, it’s just tough to just be hurt, come back, then be hurt again, and then take three pinch-hit at-bats to potentially then say, ‘Hey, you’re on the roster.’"

Additionally, Roberts had a message for rookie Josue De Paula after he was optioned to Triple-A following a productive first 11 games at the major league level. The reasoning, he revealed, was that De Paula could act as a spark plug while superstar Shohei Ohtani was on the injured list — and during his time on the shelf, it's exactly what the 21-year-old provided.

“This was the original thought, that once Shohei gets back, we’re going to send him out,” Roberts said. “We had a runway to give him, which we gave him and he performed more than admirably. This also, as far as the timing, just gives us an opportunity to potentially have him back for the postseason. He’s a part of the conversation, and he’s earned that, and that’s what I told him last night.”

Finally, there is an update on southpaw Blake Snell after he lasted just one inning due to groin discomfort during his most recent start. Luckily for Dodgers fans, the team announced that Snell will make his next scheduled start on Saturday during the penultimate regular season game.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Demote Infielder, Officially Activate Dalton Rushing Before Giants Series

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Message He Gave Josue De Paula After Being Optioned

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Hints at Fringe Pitcher Making Postseason Roster

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Friday's Series Opener vs Giants

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series of Season vs Giants

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed to hint at one pitcher on the fringe making the team's postseason roster👀👀



Which 12 (or 13) pitchers do you want to see on the NLDS roster?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O4A14v5vSA — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 25, 2026

I’ve got a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of these Teo moments this postseason. 🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/QJwo8dlhKZ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 25, 2026

The greatest player in MLB history pic.twitter.com/fFKvctX4c3 https://t.co/fEHV5nmyGT — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) September 25, 2026

Tarik strikes out the side. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A9LUTAUdyk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 26, 2026

"Godzilla" star Ryunosuke Kamiki threw a monster of a first pitch at the Dodgers game! 🦖 pic.twitter.com/6kZKN1iZ1X — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2026

Teoscar wasting no time! pic.twitter.com/IgWC2uF1hA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 26, 2026

The best-selling jerseys of the 2026 MLB season pic.twitter.com/6bC6Wd4eCe — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2026

Congratulations to Miggy on being awarded the Roy Campanella Award for the third straight year! The award is given to the Dodger player that best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of the late Hall of Fame catcher. 💙 pic.twitter.com/h51Lxw7gpe — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 25, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed to hint at one pitcher on the fringe making the team's postseason roster👀👀



Which 12 (or 13) pitchers do you want to see on the NLDS roster?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O4A14v5vSA — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 25, 2026

"I feel like I'm trending in the right direction heading towards the playoffs. That's what matters now. I'm ready to go, ready to rock."



Justin Wrobleski chats with @THEREAL_DV before the #Dodgers series opener in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/jv6rgS4p1r — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 26, 2026

For #HispanicHeritageMonth, we asked the guys what their favorite word or phrase in Spanish was. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wdBEIUA8fV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 25, 2026

Mookie Betts was last year’s Roberto Clemente Award winner.



Who will take home MLB’s most prestigious honor this year?



You can cast your vote now through Sunday at https://t.co/i3MY2PpjQL. pic.twitter.com/iRi4VQlz1D — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2026

Josue De Paula is mic'd up in Cincinnati 🎤

He works out in left field with Doc and so much more on the latest episode of #BackstageDodgers - airing TONIGHT after the postgame show on @SportsNetLA #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/1vTeUmwk0C — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 26, 2026

"Just trying to finish off the season right."



Dave Roberts speaks to the media ahead of the #Dodgers matchup against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/c7y9Q2bTMl — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 26, 2026

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