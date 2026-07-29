Dodgers Notes: LA Predicted to Trade Pitcher, First Deadline Addition Turning Heads, Shohei Ohtani ‘Concern’
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Seattle Mariners, 7-6, on Tuesday evening and fell to 67-40 on the year.
In trade deadline news, LA was predicted to deal a starting pitcher ahead of Aug. 3 by a team insider. Dating back to 2023, LA has parted ways with a member of the rotation ahead of every deadline, but the starter this year may not exactly be struggling, but rather a casualty of Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell nearing their returns from the injured list and an opportunity to get the most return possible from a team in need of an arm.
Additionally, the Dodgers' first addition of the trade deadline is already showing massive improvement for LA through a pair of Triple-A outings. Before he was dealt, the right-hander averaged 98.8 mph on his fastball, but that number is up to 100.2 mph average and peaked at 101.6 mph thus far. Additionally, his slider and splitter are each up 2.1 mph as well.
Finally, there is concern surrounding superstar Shohei Ohtani and his bothersome knee according to team insider Katie Woo of The Athletic.
"Though it appears Ohtani is weeks from rejoining the rotation, there is an internal concern over his lingering left knee soreness," Woo wrote. "Ohtani did not throw a bullpen Saturday at Citi Field, though that session was considered fluid. The thought was that if Ohtani had recovered from his previous bullpen session Wednesday in Philadelphia, Saturday would be the best day for a second one."
Ohtani hasn't pitched in a game since July 3, but as he works back towards the rotation, things need to be perfect for the four-time MVP to lessen the risk that a player of his magnitude already carries as a pitcher and hitter.
"But Ohtani did not feel he was at full strength, and the Dodgers won’t push him to throw another one until he feels 100 percent. Should Ohtani rush a comeback, he risks overcompensating, which could lead to other issues not as treatable as the team believes his knee is."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Predicted to Trade Away Starting Pitcher at Deadline
Dodgers' First Trade Deadline Addition Already Looks Like a Completely Different Pitcher
Dodgers 'Concerned' With Shohei Ohtani's Knee Injury: Report
Dodgers Have New Top Pitching Prospect Thanks to Yankees
Dodgers Demote Infielder, Officially Bring Back Kiké Hernandez
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Series Opener vs Mariners
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations