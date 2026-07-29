Dodgers Notes: LA Predicted to Trade Pitcher, First Deadline Addition Turning Heads, Shohei Ohtani ‘Concern’

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Seattle Mariners, 7-6, on Tuesday evening and fell to 67-40 on the year.

In trade deadline news, LA was predicted to deal a starting pitcher ahead of Aug. 3 by a team insider. Dating back to 2023, LA has parted ways with a member of the rotation ahead of every deadline, but the starter this year may not exactly be struggling, but rather a casualty of Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell nearing their returns from the injured list and an opportunity to get the most return possible from a team in need of an arm.

Additionally, the Dodgers' first addition of the trade deadline is already showing massive improvement for LA through a pair of Triple-A outings. Before he was dealt, the right-hander averaged 98.8 mph on his fastball, but that number is up to 100.2 mph average and peaked at 101.6 mph thus far. Additionally, his slider and splitter are each up 2.1 mph as well.

Finally, there is concern surrounding superstar Shohei Ohtani and his bothersome knee according to team insider Katie Woo of The Athletic.

"Though it appears Ohtani is weeks from rejoining the rotation, there is an internal concern over his lingering left knee soreness," Woo wrote. "Ohtani did not throw a bullpen Saturday at Citi Field, though that session was considered fluid. The thought was that if Ohtani had recovered from his previous bullpen session Wednesday in Philadelphia, Saturday would be the best day for a second one."

Ohtani hasn't pitched in a game since July 3, but as he works back towards the rotation, things need to be perfect for the four-time MVP to lessen the risk that a player of his magnitude already carries as a pitcher and hitter.

"But Ohtani did not feel he was at full strength, and the Dodgers won’t push him to throw another one until he feels 100 percent. Should Ohtani rush a comeback, he risks overcompensating, which could lead to other issues not as treatable as the team believes his knee is."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Predicted to Trade Away Starting Pitcher at Deadline

Dodgers' First Trade Deadline Addition Already Looks Like a Completely Different Pitcher

Dodgers 'Concerned' With Shohei Ohtani's Knee Injury: Report

Dodgers Have New Top Pitching Prospect Thanks to Yankees

Dodgers Demote Infielder, Officially Bring Back Kiké Hernandez

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Series Opener vs Mariners

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers activated IF/OF Kiké Hernández from the injured list and optioned IF Alex Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 29, 2026

The Rays, Brewers, Braves, Yankees, and Dodgers are among the clubs expected to inquire on Tarik Skubal, per @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/cg3eter815 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 28, 2026

Shohei Ohtani just led off Tuesday's Dodgers game with a home run.



It's his 23rd of the season. Great sign as he's been struggling with the bat as of late.



It's his 10th leadoff home run this season. pic.twitter.com/DeX9TfMtR9 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 29, 2026

Kiké Hernández is back in the Dodgers’ lineup after about nine weeks following a significant left oblique tear. He said it hurt to sneeze and cough and he didn’t poop for six days after the injury. pic.twitter.com/TiVITD16aj — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 29, 2026

Justin Wrobleski is 5-0 with a 2.32 ERA in his five starts against American League teams this season. He’s the first pitcher in @Dodgers history to win five consecutive interleague starts in one season. pic.twitter.com/4VZv3qoAi6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 28, 2026

Two-spot for the tie! pic.twitter.com/NJ4F2KvAIl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 29, 2026

The Dodgers have a surplus of minor league outfielders, but could LA end up moving Teoscar Hernandez at the deadline instead?



Ian Cundall on the latest MLB trade deadline edition of the BA Hot Sheet show (link below):https://t.co/r9n69mPC1r pic.twitter.com/jcChiGCv8N — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 28, 2026

The Dodgers continue to prioritize the future as the trade deadline approaches. 👀



Per @katiejwoo, the Dodgers remain focused on adding minor-league talent and are still willing to trade from their deep pool of outfield prospects to create a more balanced farm system. ⚾📈 pic.twitter.com/U4RCuo9gZJ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 28, 2026

The Dodgers seem to be content with the arms they currently have, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/pInS5hrVxb — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 28, 2026

What Eric Lauer has done with the Dodgers since being DFA’d by the Blue Jays deserves some more national recognition… 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A5gn2iY79F — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 28, 2026

Zach Neto might be the best player traded at the deadline, per @JeffPassan



“All the big markets could be in on him. The Yankees, the Dodgers, the Red Sox, even the Phillies, which was interesting to me.” pic.twitter.com/EIc5RmMRGn — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 28, 2026

Coming to the game tonight? One lucky fan will win Dodger tickets and a PrizePicks lineup card for a chance to take home up to $50,000. pic.twitter.com/RmtbwXbU61 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 28, 2026

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