Dodgers Send Down Rookie as Freddie Freeman Rejoins Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that first baseman Freddie Freeman has rejoined the team in San Francisco and will be active for their series opener against the Giants on Tuesday.

The Dodgers reinstated 1B Freddie Freeman from the paternity list and optioned IF/OF Ryan Ward to Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 21, 2026

Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed the couple's fourth child Sunday, a daughter named London Rosemary Joy.

Players can remain on the paternity list for up to three days.

Ryan Ward, who received his first MLB promotion after Freeman was placed on the paternity list, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Ward started at first base Sunday and collected two hits in his big league debut. He nearly had a third hit, but was robbed of a potential two-RBI single when his sinking line drive was caught in right field to end a 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Ward, 28, struck out in his only plate appearance on Monday in the Dodgers' 12-3 win.

Short as it was, Ward's first big league cup of coffee left a strong impression — and not just on his family and friends in attendance at Coors Field. In case of an injury to Freeman or a corner outfielder, Ward looks like a good bet to make it back from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the season is over.

In an article ranking the top trade candidates around MLB, ESPN identified Ward as the Dodgers' top candidate.

"Look, if the Dodgers need to upgrade, they can always trade one of their outfield prospects, but barring a long list of catastrophic injuries, they don't have to do anything," writes David Schoenfield. "Maybe, out of the kindness of their hearts, they will trade Ward.

"The 28-year-old, who's on their 40-man roster, deserves an opportunity to play. He made his debut for the Dodgers on Sunday with two hits and one RBI. He hit .290/.380/.557 with 36 home runs last year at Triple-A and was hitting even better in the minors this year. Surely some team can use him and give him a shot?"

Freeman's return to the Dodgers was never in doubt. He has a .296/.360/.519 slash line in 20 games this season, and his 14 RBIs are second on the team to Andy Pages.

The 2020 National League Most Valuable Player played 147 games for the Dodgers each of the last two seasons. He is four hits shy of tying Hall of Famer Lloyd Waner for 114th on baseball's all-time hit list with 2,459.

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